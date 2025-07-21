Balochistan prepares for flood emergency with district-level readiness

QUETTA: Amid the heightened risk of floods during the ongoing monsoon season, Balochistan’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has activated a province-wide emergency response plan to protect lives and property from potential flooding and other rain-related disasters.

Jahanzaib Khan, PDMA’s Director General, confirmed that district disaster management authorities have been activated, local administrations have been empowered, and essential relief supplies have been stockpiled for swift deployment across vulnerable regions.

Khan emphasized the provincial government’s commitment to ensuring a rapid and efficient emergency response, especially in districts at high risk of flooding. He mentioned that PDMA and the Irrigation Department have implemented measures to safeguard canals and prevent flooding.

The PDMA has also set up district-level emergency teams led by Deputy Commissioners, who are tasked with overseeing rescue and rehabilitation efforts during emergencies. These teams are authorized to use disaster management funds and hire private machinery when needed, in addition to deploying PDMA’s own equipment.

A contingency plan approved on June 12 outlines proactive measures for disaster preparedness, and relevant departments, including district administration, police, and others, have been put on high alert. The PDMA has also ensured the availability of emergency personnel and supplies at vulnerable locations, with relief items already stockpiled for more than 300 families in each district. These supplies include tents, blankets, groceries, fuel, and machinery.

Khan assured that the government would provide all necessary resources to ensure an effective disaster response and that PDMA officials’ leave has been canceled to ensure full readiness during potential emergencies.