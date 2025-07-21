Balochistan high court takes suo motu notice of honour killing video

QUETTA: The Chief Justice of the Balochistan High Court, Justice Rozi Khan Barrech, has taken suo motu notice of a brutal double murder allegedly committed in the name of honour, after a graphic video of the incident went viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage.

The video, which depicted the cold-blooded execution of a man and a woman in a remote area of Balochistan, quickly spread across various platforms, leading to public outcry.

In response, Justice Barrech ordered an immediate inquiry into the case, summoning the additional chief secretary (Home) and the inspector general of police to appear before the court on Tuesday, where they are expected to provide a detailed briefing on the investigation’s progress.

The killings, which took place last month in the Sanjeedi Degari area near Quetta, were allegedly carried out by a tribal council or jirga after the victims were declared “karokari” (honour killings), a term used to describe murders that are allegedly committed to protect family honour. According to provincial authorities, the tribal jirga, led by Sardar Sherbaz Khan Satakzai, issued the verdict, resulting in the execution of the couple.

The couple, whose identities were initially withheld, were reportedly transported in vehicles to a remote area, where they were shot dead after being declared “karokari” by the jirga. The incident, which occurred days before Eid-ul-Adha, was filmed by the perpetrators themselves and later circulated online, leading to public horror and panic.

According to police sources, a case has been registered under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code and relevant sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act. The police investigation revealed that 11 suspects had been arrested, and law enforcement agencies were conducting further raids to apprehend additional individuals connected to the killings.

The disturbing video was posted by the perpetrators themselves, further complicating the case, as authorities confirmed that the video was not leaked from external sources. Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti condemned the act, labeling it as “utterly inhumane,” and confirmed that the provincial government was taking swift action to ensure those responsible would face justice.

In a subsequent statement, Chief Minister Bugti clarified that the victims were not a newly married couple, as had been widely speculated on social media. “There was no marital relationship between the two,” Bugti explained. “The woman had five children, and the man had five or six children. They were not married to each other.”

Bugti’s clarification sought to dispel the misinformation that had been circulating online. The confusion surrounding the victims’ relationship had fueled much of the public’s anger, with some mistakenly believing the killings to be a result of a newlywed couple’s “honour.” The reality, however, was far more complicated and tragic.

The provincial administration had already taken notice of the incident before the video went viral, Bugti explained. He stressed that this case would serve as a “test case” for his administration, emphasizing the government’s commitment to ensuring justice. “Whoever is involved in this case will be arrested, produced before a court, and punished in accordance with the law,” Bugti vowed during a press briefing.

Bugti also revealed troubling details regarding the reluctance of local residents to take action. Despite the presence of the victims’ families in the area, no one had come forward to file a First Information Report (FIR) in the case.

“The parents and children of the victims are present, yet no one is registering a case,” Bugti said. “When police attempted to investigate, men vanished from the area and women pelted stones at officers,” he added, highlighting the difficulty faced by law enforcement in conducting a fair investigation in a society deeply rooted in tribal customs.

The chief minister also addressed the role of tribal justice systems, or jirgas, in this case. He noted that while the Balochistan government had no intention of dismantling tribal authority, such violence in the name of honour could not be condoned.

“No society can condone such killings,” Bugti stated, emphasizing that the state was taking steps to address the influence of jirgas in criminal matters.

He further mentioned that parallel justice systems, like jirgas, continued to wield influence in parts of the province, undermining the rule of law and constitution. “The government is taking constitutional action against such systems,” Bugti said, reaffirming the state’s commitment to curbing the use of extra-legal measures to resolve disputes.

In response to questions about Balochistan’s broader law and order situation, Bugti highlighted the provincial government’s efforts to combat terrorism and militancy. He noted that security forces had recently killed 10 militants in an operation and stated that the government was actively working to restore peace and stability in the province.

Bugti also took the opportunity to criticize elements within the region who were exaggerating the security threat. “The situation is gradually improving, and people should not be afraid. We are defeating terrorism and will restore peace across the province,” he said.

This statement sought to reassure the public amidst ongoing concerns about the security situation in Balochistan, which has been marred by both ethnic violence and insurgency.

Bugti concluded his statement by reiterating the provincial government’s commitment to ensuring justice in the Degari killings and beyond. “We will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that justice is served, and the perpetrators of this heinous crime are held accountable,” Bugti asserted.

The tragic deaths of the man and woman in Sanjeedi Degari have sparked not only national outrage but also raised important questions about the role of tribal justice systems and the ongoing challenge of eradicating honour killings in Pakistan.

The case serves as a test for both the provincial government and the judiciary to uphold the rule of law and ensure that perpetrators of violence are held accountable, regardless of their tribal or cultural affiliations. As the investigation continues, the people of Balochistan and Pakistan await justice for this brutal crime.