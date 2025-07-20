Traders stage strike against expanded FBR powers

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE/KARACHI: A nationwide strike led by traders on Saturday saw widespread closures across major markets in Pakistan, with protests primarily driven by opposition to the expanded powers granted to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). While Islamabad remained unaffected, business operations in Karachi, Lahore, Hyderabad, Quetta, Peshawar, and several smaller cities were disrupted as shops and markets shut down in protest.

In Karachi, prominent commercial hubs, including Jodia Bazar, electronics and mobile markets, and the wholesale fruit and vegetable markets, remained closed. Support also came from the All Pakistan Restaurants Association and local transport unions. Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) President Jawed Bilwani reiterated that the strike had received no written assurance from the government regarding the traders’ demands, warning that the protests would escalate if the government failed to address their concerns.

In Lahore, key commercial areas such as Shah Alam Market, Hall Road, and Anarkali observed complete shutdowns, backed by all factions of the city’s traders’ unions. Lahore Chamber of Commerce also expressed support for the strike. Traders’ leader Haji Maqsood Butt declared the protest a success, emphasizing that if the FBR continued to “harass” the business community, further measures would be taken. “We are united, and we reject forced compliance,” he said.

Similar shutdowns were reported in Hyderabad, where markets such as Anaj Mandi and Resham Bazaar were closed. Other cities, including Peshawar and Quetta, also witnessed closures. Traders are demanding the rollback of the newly granted enforcement powers to the FBR and a written commitment to policy revisions.

The protests highlight growing discontent within the business community over what they perceive as unfair taxation measures, as traders seek to safeguard their operations from increasing government scrutiny.