Talal Chaudhry accuses KP Assembly of sabotaging Senate election process

FAISALABAD: Minister of State for Interior and senior PML-N leader Senator Talal Chaudhry on Sunday condemned the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly for undermining the Constitution, alleging that a conspiracy was underway to manipulate the quorum in a bid to derail the Senate elections.

Speaking to the media, Chaudhry accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of engaging in dirty tactics to sell Senate seats to billionaires by accepting kickbacks from aspirants.

Chaudhry accused the KP Assembly speaker of defying court orders by preventing the oath-taking of newly-elected members, using the excuse of quorum as a deliberate obstruction.

He called it a grave constitutional violation and stated that the speaker’s actions undermined the authority of the judiciary and sabotaged the democratic process. According to him, the delay in administering oaths to members on reserved seats was not coincidental but part of a well-planned political conspiracy.

Referring to the ongoing delays in constituting the Senate, Chaudhry criticized PTI’s policies, labeling them reckless and irresponsible. He also raised concerns about the deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, pointing to an increasing frequency of violent incidents and growing insecurity.

Chaudhry accused the provincial government of failing to address terrorism and safeguard the safety of citizens.

The state minister painted a grim picture of the province’s education and healthcare sectors, claiming that they were in disarray, with major hospitals in Islamabad overwhelmed by patients from KP. This highlighted the lack of basic facilities within the province, he argued.

Chaudhry also criticized the PTI government for its inaction on corruption scandals, specifically mentioning the Kohistan scandal as a prime example.

Despite these issues, Chaudhry pledged that no one would be allowed to undermine the Constitution or democratic institutions. He affirmed that PML-N would continue to raise its voice at every forum to protect democratic values and uphold the supremacy of the Constitution.

On a positive note, Chaudhry commended the government’s response to the monsoon and flood situation in Punjab, noting that despite the heavy rainfall, the administrative arrangements proved to be effective and exemplary. While some areas suffered damage, assessments were underway to ensure timely compensation and relief for affected citizens.