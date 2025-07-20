NATIONAL

PTI disgruntles refuse to withdraw, adamant to contesting Senate polls

By Staff Report
  • KP govt, opposition to contest the Senate elections jointly, says PPP leader Talha Mehmood

PESHAWAR: Disgruntled leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have vowed to contest the upcoming Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), scheduled for July 21, and rejected the withdrawal calls.

The resolve was expressed during a meeting of disgruntled PTI leaders, which was attended by Khurram Zeeshan, Irfan Saleem, and Ayesha Bano.

Speaking during the meeting, Khurram said that this issue goes far beyond Senate elections, noting that he would not withdraw, bow, or compromise. Slamming the PTI KP leadership for a political alliance with the opposition, he asked, “Is this what our leader envisioned?”

Saleem echoed Khurram’s remarks, saying that they stand by principles and will remain so. “We will contest and never become part of this flawed system,” he added.

Earlier, it was reported that the upcoming Senate elections in KP would be held unopposed, as PTI officially endorsed the list of candidates selected by party founder Imran Khan.

PTI’s political committee met a day earlier and endorsed the same nominees previously proposed by the party’s parliamentary board.

The development came following a broader understanding between the provincial government and the opposition to hold uncontested Senate elections. Under the agreement, six candidates from the PTI and five from the opposition are set to be elected unopposed.

The opposition’s nominees comprise Talha Mehmood, Attaul Haq, Rubina Khalid, Dilawar Khan, and Niaz Ahmad. PTI’s candidates to be elected unopposed include Murad Saeed, Faisal Javed, Mirza Afridi, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Azam Swati, and Rubina Naz.

‘Govt, opposition to contest polls jointly’

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Talha Mehmood said that the government and opposition will contest the Senate elections together if PTI’s disgruntled candidates refuse to withdraw.

Speaking to a TV channel, Mehmood revealed that both sides agreed in a joint meeting—which was also attended by KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur—to participate in elections jointly.

He added that PPP, PML-N, and JUI-F leaders also attended the meeting, with a seat-sharing formula finalized.

On the other hand, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan noted that PTI’s political committee decided to take action against candidates violating party discipline. “Those not appointed by the PTI founder must withdraw their nominations or face removal by the party,” he added.

