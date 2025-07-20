Nine killed, over 40 injured as buses overturn in Thatta and Khairpur

THATTA, KHAIRPUR: At least nine people have been killed and more than 40 others injured in two separate bus accidents in Sindh.

The first incident occurred at Darsgah Muhammad Ali on the National Highway, where a bus carrying picnickers from Karachi to Keenjhar Lake overturned due to speeding, according to rescue officials. Six people were killed, and over 20 others were injured in the incident.

The bodies of the victims, along with the injured, were transported to Karachi via crane and shifted to the morgue in Orangi Town, Karachi, as the victims hailed from there.

In a separate incident, a passenger bus traveling from Karachi to Mansehra overturned on the National Highway near Tando Masti in Khairpur, killing three people and injuring over 25 others. The police confirmed that the accident was caused by speeding in heavy rain, and the injured were shifted to Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) Hospital.

Both incidents are part of a worrying trend of passenger bus accidents on highways across Pakistan, often caused by factors such as overspeeding, drivers’ negligence, and adverse road or weather conditions. Last week, a similar tragic collision occurred in Hasilpur, Bahawalpur district, where five family members lost their lives, and several others were injured due to speeding.

Earlier in July, a collision between a passenger bus and a trailer in Muzaffargarh resulted in six deaths and 18 injuries, further underscoring the dangers of unsafe driving on the country’s roads.