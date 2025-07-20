Kashmiris’ indigenous struggle a legitimate quest for freedom: Hurriyat leaders

ISLAMABAD: Hurriyat leaders in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) reaffirmed on Sunday that the ongoing freedom movement in the region is a wholly indigenous struggle, driven by the collective will and historical aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

In statements issued from Srinagar, the leaders emphasized that Kashmiris are engaged in a just and legitimate fight for their UN-recognized right to self-determination.

The leaders emphasized that the resistance in Kashmir is not influenced by external forces but is deeply rooted in the region’s history and the people’s desire for freedom from Indian occupation.

They firmly rejected India’s repeated claims of external involvement, stressing that the daily sacrifices made by Kashmiri youth and civilians challenge the narrative of a “foreign hand.” The increasing participation of the younger generation in peaceful protests, political activities, and resistance only underscores the indigenous and homegrown nature of the struggle.

The Hurriyat leaders denounced India’s attempts to brand the Kashmiri movement as terrorism or externally sponsored, calling it an effort to discredit a lawful resistance against military occupation. They reiterated that India’s propaganda campaign aimed at delegitimizing the movement would ultimately fail.

They further reminded New Delhi that international law recognizes the right of oppressed peoples to resist occupation, including through armed struggle, and that the pursuit of self-determination is a legitimate right, not a crime.

“The Modi regime will ultimately fail in its bid to delegitimize the Kashmiri movement. The Kashmiri resistance is unstoppable and destined to succeed,” the leaders declared.