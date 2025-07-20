Joint Civil-Military stance against Indian Water Aggression

Access to water is not only a fundamental human right but also a strategic priority for nations—particularly those sharing rivers, lakes, and aquifers across borders. With climate change, rising industrial demand, and population growth placing mounting pressure on water resources, international cooperation has become more vital than ever.

The United Nations (UN) has established a legal and regulatory framework to guide the management of shared water resources.

Transboundary water resources refer to freshwater systems—such as rivers, lakes, and aquifers—that cross or form boundaries between countries. According to the UN, there are more than 270 shared river basins and over 300 transboundary aquifers globally. Notable examples include the Nile River (shared by 11 countries), the Danube River (19), the Mekong River (six), and the Indus Basin (India and Pakistan).

At the heart of the UN’s legal approach is the 1997 Convention on the Law of the Non-Navigational Uses of International Watercourses, commonly known as the UN Watercourses Convention. This provides comprehensive legal principles for using, managing, and conserving international watercourses. It upholds the right of all countries sharing a watercourse to a reasonable and equitable share of its resources. Determining this equitable use involves factors such as population needs, socio-economic considerations, climate, and existing usage patterns. Moreover, states must manage their activities to avoid causing significant harm to other countries within the same water system. If such harm occurs, the responsible state is obligated to take steps to prevent, mitigate, or rectify the damage.

The Convention also mandates regular data sharing, joint scientific studies, and advance notification of any planned measures that could significantly impact the shared watercourse. Consultations are required if potential impacts are identified.

The Indus Waters Treaty has had a significant and wide-ranging impact on both India and Pakistan, influencing their agricultural development, energy security, and bilateral relations.

Reliable water supplies are fundamental to regional development, supporting agriculture, industry, and urbanization. Beyond direct economic impacts, the IWT’s role in maintaining stability between two nuclear-armed neighbours is invaluable. By managing water disputes within a legal framework, the IWT reduces the risk of conflict, which could have catastrophic economic and security consequences for both nations.

The World Bank served as the key mediator and facilitator throughout the nine years of negotiations, successfully bringing India and Pakistan together to reach a mutually acceptable agreement. More than just a witness, the World Bank is a signatory to the Indus Waters Treaty and acts as a procedural guarantor of its dispute resolution mechanisms. Its responsibilities include appointing a Neutral Expert upon request, establishing a Court of Arbitration when necessary, and managing a Trust Fund— financed by member countries— to cover the costs of these experts and arbitrators. The World Bank holds the original treaty document and plays a vital administrative role in overseeing its implementation.

India’s role, however, has been widely criticized as disappointing, with accusations that it has used water as a tool against Pakistan. Following the Pahalgam attack, the Indian government announced the suspension of the IWT on April 23. The Ministry of External Affairs alleged Pakistan’s violation of the treaty’s principles of “goodwill and friendship.” Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri informed a parliamentary committee that Pakistan had disregarded the spirit of the 1960 agreement, leading India to place the treaty “in abeyance” until Pakistan unequivocally and permanently renounces its support for cross-border terrorism.

This marked a significant shift in India’s position, as the treaty had long been seen as one of the few stable agreements between the two. The decision was widely viewed as a retaliatory measure, based on India’s unsubstantiated claims that Pakistan was behind the Pahalgam attacks. Notably, the Indus Waters Treaty does not include any provision for unilateral suspension; Article XII clearly states that the treaty can only be modified or terminated through a mutually ratified agreement between both governments. India, however, invoked the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties, which allows treaty suspension in cases of fundamental changes in circumstances.

Today, as the water issue looms large, the entire nation stands firmly behind its leadership— ready to confront, challenge, and, if necessary, combat any move that threatens its rivers, its sovereignty, or its survival. India, meanwhile, is urged to exercise maturity and restraint, avoiding actions that may trigger deeper conflict in an already fragile regional landscape.

This action sparked debate among international law experts, many of whom argue that India’s suspension breaches international legal norms and could set a dangerous precedent for unilateral treaty abrogation.

Following the treaty’s suspension, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, targeting Pakistani cities and utilizing eleven airbases. A ceasefire was brokered on May 10, following India’s request for mediation. by US President Donald Trump.

The suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty carries profound consequences for Pakistan, which relies heavily on the Indus River system for agriculture, industry, and domestic use. About 80 percent of Pakistan’s cultivated land depends on water from the Indus. Although India’s current capacity to block or divert water flows is limited by infrastructure constraints, the move poses a long-term threat to Pakistan’s water security. Additionally, India’s cessation of data sharing— an essential treaty requirement for transparency and flood management— further exacerbates Pakistan’s vulnerability.

The international community has voiced concern over the rising tensions between India and Pakistan. The World Bank, which facilitated the original treaty, clarified that it would not get involved in the current dispute, as its role is confined to that of a facilitator. Countries with a vested interest in regional stability, such as China and the USA, have urged both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and engage in dialogue. However, the complex geopolitical dynamics of the region, combined with India’s aggressive actions, make mediation efforts challenging.

Pakistan’s civil and military leadership has responded with clarity and force to India’s unilateral IWT suspension, interpreting it not merely as a diplomatic shift but as an outright act of water-based hostility. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has labelled the move “a blatant violation and an act of water aggression,” and affirmed that Pakistan would deploy its full institutional capabilities— civilian, military, federal, and provincial— to counter the threat. Emphasizing unity in what he termed “a battle of justice,” Sharif likened the defence of Pakistan’s water rights to confronting an external military threat. Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar echoed these concerns in Parliament, equating India’s action to a declaration of war. He revealed that Pakistan has lodged formal protests and is actively pursuing redress through international legal mechanisms. Dar also highlighted Pakistan’s extensive diplomatic outreach to allies such as China, Türkiye, and the European Union.

Political voices across the spectrum have reinforced the national alarm. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned India’s decision as unlawful and warned that Pakistan might assert its right to control all six rivers governed under the treaty if India persisted. Other government spokespersons and provincial authorities have echoed the central leadership’s firm tone, describing India’s actions as “water terrorism” and warning of severe consequences for regional peace and stability. On the military front, Prime Minister Sharif has acknowledged the armed forces’ critical role in addressing this crisis, participating in strategic briefings alongside COAS Syed Asim Munir, who was elevated to field marshal following the 2025. Field Marshal Munir has made Pakistan’s position unmistakably clear, asserting that India’s treaty suspension crosses a “red line” and vowing that Pakistan will not compromise its water rights under any circumstances. He characterized India’s approach as both illegal and a form of “hydro-terrorism,” and warned that any attempt to divert or restrict water flows to Pakistan would be met with a unified and decisive national response.

DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry also played a significant role in articulating the military’s stance. He called India’s intentions delusional, as “only a madman would think they can stop water from reaching Pakistan.” His response captured both the emotional gravity and strategic seriousness of the issue: “If you block our water, we will choke your breath.” General Chaudhry emphasized that this conflict is about principles and national integrity, and that Pakistan’s military response has been restrained yet effective, backed by complete institutional unity. Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has further intensified the message, branding the Indian move as open aggression.

This consensus makes it evident that Pakistan views the situation as far more than a political dispute, but a strategic assault on the country’s most essential resource. For Pakistan, water from the Indus river system is not merely about agriculture or economics— it is about sovereignty and survival. With over 240 million citizens dependent on them, any disruption is seen as an existential threat. Pakistan is responding not only through statements but through tangible actions: accelerating dam construction, intensifying legal advocacy, launching diplomatic offensives, and enhancing military readiness. This is not a one-dimensional struggle but a comprehensive strategy— one that involves every domain from international law to cyber defense.

The seamless coordination between political authorities like Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and military figures such as Field Marshal Munir, underscores a critical truth: Pakistan has redefined water security as national security. Their united front signals a deep and enduring resolve to challenge Indian aggression on all fronts— legal, diplomatic, economic, cyber, and, if necessary, military. This robust posture is a clear message to India and the international community: Pakistan will not tolerate the politicization or weaponization of water resources.

Pakistan sees the IWT not merely as a historical agreement but a legal lifeline and a moral obligation to be upheld. Islamabad has made it unequivocally clear that India lacks both the legal authority and ethical standing to unilaterally dismantle a decades-old treaty brokered under international auspices. The Pakistani people, in turn, remain steadfast in their belief in the capability of their armed forces.

Their confidence is rooted in a track record of countering Indian provocations, including the much-publicized failure of India’s Operation Sindoor. Today, as the water issue looms large, the entire nation stands firmly behind its leadership— ready to confront, challenge, and, if necessary, combat any move that threatens its rivers, its sovereignty, or its survival. India, meanwhile, is urged to exercise maturity and restraint, avoiding actions that may trigger deeper conflict in an already fragile regional landscape.