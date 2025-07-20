Interior minister inaugurates online women’s police station, digital “One Info” app

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday visited the Islamabad Safe City Headquarters, where he inaugurated two significant tech-driven initiatives: the Online Women Police Station and the “One Info” mobile application.

These steps are part of the ongoing digital modernization of urban policing in Pakistan, aimed at enhancing public service and law enforcement.

During his visit, Naqvi commended Inspector General (IG) Islamabad Ali Nasir Rizvi and his team for their innovative use of technology in law enforcement. At the headquarters, the minister observed the city’s live surveillance process on the digital monitoring wall, praising the ongoing efforts to strengthen crime prevention through advanced technology.

The newly launched “One Info” app is designed to simplify the process for citizens to register emergency complaints, making it easier to report incidents and receive timely assistance. Naqvi issued directives to activate additional online platforms for the protection of women and other vulnerable groups in society.

Naqvi emphasized that these digital initiatives reflect Pakistan’s commitment to using modern technology for public service and crime prevention. He noted that both the app and the Online Women Police Station are crucial steps in this direction.

Furthermore, Naqvi highlighted the effectiveness of the Islamabad Safe City Project in deterring crime and improving emergency response times, calling for further improvements using artificial intelligence and advanced technologies.

The minister also announced plans to replicate the Islamabad Safe City model across the country, aiming to make Islamabad the safest city in Pakistan.

Additionally, he instructed the Safe City system to begin working on connecting with systems in other provinces to enhance intercity data sharing, which will facilitate better coordination and real-time intelligence exchange.

Naqvi expressed his appreciation for the dedication of the Safe City staff and urged them to continue prioritizing public service. IG Islamabad Ali Nasir Rizvi briefed the interior minister on the current capabilities and future plans of the Safe City system, providing insight into the growth of this essential initiative.