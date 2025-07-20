FC personnel martyred in Diamer checkpoint’s attack: police

DIAMER: A soldier of the Federal Constabulary was martyred when unidentified assailants opened fire at a forest checkpoint along the Karakoram Highway in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Diamer district, police said on Sunday.

Confirming the incident in a statement, Diamer Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Farrukh Rasheed said, “The deceased has been identified as Muhammad Gul Sher from Dera Ismail Khan.

He said the motive behind the attack is yet to be known, and the police have launched an investigation into the incident.

“Unknown assailants opened fire at the checkpoint while the deceased was on duty and his colleagues were asleep,” Senior Superintendent of Police Abdul Hameed told the media.

He added that police teams were raiding nearby areas to look for the suspects. In his statement, he speculated that the case appeared to be related to terrorism, ruling out personal enmity or a timber smuggling attempt.

The forest checkpoint was situated at the Thore Road, primarily to inspect vehicles for wood smuggling via the road, which connects the KKH with forest areas in the district.

GB Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan condemned the attack, saying, “Firing by terrorists on state personnel is an unacceptable act.”

According to a statement, he directed the police to bring the perpetrators to justice and sought a report on the incident from the home department.

GB government spokesman Faizullah Faraq said in a separate statement that funeral prayers for the martyred soldier were offered at the Police Lines in Chilas, and preparations were underway to send the body to his hometown.

In 2023, at least nine people lost their lives and 21 passengers received injuries after an Islamabad-bound bus came under fire in a terrorist attack near Chilas in Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan.