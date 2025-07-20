Court orders arrest of K-P CM Gandapur in liquor case

ISLAMABAD: A judicial magistrate in Islamabad has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in a long-running case involving the recovery of liquor and illegal arms. The magistrate dismissed his application seeking exemption from personal appearance in the court.

The case dates back to October 2016, when Islamabad police claimed to have recovered five Kalashnikov assault rifles, a pistol, six magazines, a bulletproof vest, alcohol, and three tear gas shells from a vehicle belonging to Gandapur near Bani Gala. However, Gandapur has consistently denied the allegations, claiming that the Kalashnikov rifles in the vehicle were licensed, and that the bottle identified as alcohol contained honey, not liquor.

On Friday, Magistrate Mubashir Hassan Chishti observed that the case had been pending for nearly eight years and that the prosecution completed witness statements in May 2024. Despite ample opportunities given to Gandapur, the court noted that he had failed to record his statement under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code. The magistrate warned that a verdict could be delivered in his absence if the statement was not recorded by July 21.

The court also clarified that the Peshawar High Court’s bail order did not apply to the current case, allowing for the issuance of arrest warrants. The hearing has been adjourned until July 21.