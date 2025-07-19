Trump Says Five Jets Downed in Recent Pakistan-India Conflict

US President Donald Trump commented on the recent Pakistan-India hostilities during a dinner with Republican lawmakers at the White House on Friday, stating that up to five jets were shot down amid the escalating tensions. The conflict, which began following an April militant attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), eventually calmed after a ceasefire was established in May.

“In fact, planes were being shot out of the air. Five, five, four or five, but I think five jets were shot down actually,” Trump said, though he did not provide any further details or elaboration on the claim.

Pakistan had earlier claimed to have downed six Indian planes during the air combat. Meanwhile, India’s top general revealed that India shifted tactics after facing air losses on the first day of the conflict and regained control before a ceasefire was announced three days later.

Trump has repeatedly credited his intervention for helping secure the ceasefire, which he announced on May 10 after Washington engaged in talks with both sides. However, India has contested Trump’s claims, asserting that the ceasefire was the result of direct negotiations between India and Pakistan, without any outside mediation.

The relationship between the US and India has grown closer, particularly as the two countries work together to counter China’s influence in Asia. Pakistan, on the other hand, remains a US ally.

The tensions between India and Pakistan were sparked by a deadly attack in IIOJK in April that killed 26 people. India accused Pakistan of being behind the attack, a claim that Islamabad has strongly denied, calling for a neutral investigation into the incident.

The situation escalated further when Indian jets bombed sites in Pakistan on May 7, leading to a series of retaliatory strikes involving fighter jets, missiles, drones, and artillery, which resulted in numerous casualties before the ceasefire brought an end to the fighting.