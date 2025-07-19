Queen Camilla’s Influence On King Charles Over The Years Revealed By Royal Butler

Queen Camilla celebrated her 78th birthday on Thursday, July 17, with the Royal Family releasing a series of stunning new portraits of Her Majesty to mark the occasion. Despite enduring intense scrutiny over her relationship with King Charles, a former royal staffer is now weighing in on how Camilla has positively impacted her husband’s life.

Grant Harrold, who served as a butler to King Charles from 2004 to 2011, shared that Camilla’s presence has “changed him for the better.” Speaking on behalf of Prime Casino, Harrold explained, “She’s helped him become more comfortable and more himself. I think we see more of the real him thanks to her.”

Harrold went on to describe how the Queen has helped Charles regain his sense of joy, noting, “She makes him laugh a lot. We always see him laughing now. I’m not saying he didn’t laugh before, but there was a point where he did become quite serious, probably when he was extremely unhappy in his previous marriage.”

The couple, who recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary, has become known for their mutual support and the way they bring out the best in one another. “Suddenly you see him laughing and joking and being more like himself again,” Harrold said. “It is amazing, and she’s been an amazing support to him.”

When it comes to public engagements, royal insiders have shared that King Charles can be overly talkative at times. Camilla, however, is the only one who can gently steer him along—often with a subtle nudge of her handbag. Harrold praised her for not only offering support but also helping to keep him focused.

Describing Camilla’s influence, Harrold shared, “She has a great sense of humor, and she encourages him to be more relaxed. I suppose she helps him not take life so seriously.”

Together, King Charles and Queen Camilla present a united and joyful front, frequently seen sharing moments of laughter and lightheartedness, a contrast to the more serious side of the monarchy.