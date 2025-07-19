Punjab Introduces Unified Mathematics Textbook for All Ninth-Grade Students

Punjab has introduced a unified mathematics textbook for all ninth-grade students, regardless of whether they are enrolled in the Arts or Science group. This means that students in the Arts group will now study the same math book as their peers in the Science group.

The Punjab Education, Curriculum, Training, and Assessment Authority (PECTA) officially announced the change and has issued instructions to all schools to implement the new policy. As part of this update, the separate general science textbook for Arts students has been discontinued.

Education specialists believe the new math curriculum is both concise and accessible, designed to be manageable for Arts students while still meeting the educational standards required for both groups.