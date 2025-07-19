NATIONAL

Punjab Introduces Unified Mathematics Textbook for All Ninth-Grade Students

By News Desk

Punjab has introduced a unified mathematics textbook for all ninth-grade students, regardless of whether they are enrolled in the Arts or Science group. This means that students in the Arts group will now study the same math book as their peers in the Science group.

The Punjab Education, Curriculum, Training, and Assessment Authority (PECTA) officially announced the change and has issued instructions to all schools to implement the new policy. As part of this update, the separate general science textbook for Arts students has been discontinued.

Education specialists believe the new math curriculum is both concise and accessible, designed to be manageable for Arts students while still meeting the educational standards required for both groups.

Previous article
Israel, Syria agree to ceasefire after deadly clashes in Druze region
Next article
Mountaineer Iftikhar Sadpara dies, three foreigners injured in K2 avalanche
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Accession Day: PM reaffirms diplomatic, moral, political support to Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has stated that Pakistan will continue to extend diplomatic, moral and political support to the Kashmiris. In a message...

Mountaineer Iftikhar Sadpara dies, three foreigners injured in K2 avalanche

Israel, Syria agree to ceasefire after deadly clashes in Druze region

Queen Camilla’s Influence On King Charles Over The Years Revealed By Royal Butler

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.