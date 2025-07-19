Prince Harry’s Recent Behavior Poses New Threat To King Charles Amid Declining Health

According to royal expert Tina Brown, Prince Harry may be a bigger concern for the royal family than his controversial uncle, Prince Andrew. Brown, who authored The Palace Papers, believes that the Duke of Sussex’s unpredictable behavior keeps the royal family on high alert.

“I think Harry is a bit more of a problem because you never quite know what he’s going to do next,” Brown explained. “He keeps them all on the back foot wondering where the bombs come from.”

Despite the challenges Harry presents, Brown is optimistic that if the Duke decides to return to the UK, he will be welcomed back. “Harry was much more beloved than anyone except the Queen. I believe Harry will be embraced again if he shows a desire or interest in returning to England. There is a pathway back to monarchy,” she added. However, Brown notes that Harry currently seems to be fully embracing life in California, both as a place to live and as a new way of thinking.

Behind the scenes, some royal staffers believe Harry is not focusing on his future and is instead taking life one day at a time. Brown described Harry’s behavior as unpredictable, saying, “He goes off like a complete sort of IED at any moment.” She added that when asking about his mindset, a source mentioned, “He’s not thinking, he just sounds off.”

For now, the royal family remains unsure about what Harry’s next move will be, but one thing is clear: his actions continue to leave an impact.