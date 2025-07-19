Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s plans to move back to the UK revealed

Despite recent speculation following a meeting between Prince Harry’s aides and a member of King Charles’ communications team, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have no plans to move back to the U.K. A source close to the couple confirmed that they are content living in California and are focused on raising their family there.

The speculation arose after a July 9 sit-down between Meredith Maines, the Duke of Sussex’s chief of staff, and Liam Maguire, the couple’s U.K. spokesperson, with Tobyn Andreae, King Charles’ communications secretary. However, it appears that the meeting, which was seen as a step toward potentially reopening communication between father and son, is not linked to any plans of returning to Britain.

The source told PEOPLE that the couple is “very happy” in California, and Harry will continue to visit the U.K. for his charitable work. “They’re not planning on leaving California,” the source added, highlighting that the couple remains settled in their Montecito home, where they’ve established roots in the community through local engagements and family activities.

Meghan and Harry moved to California in 2020 after stepping back from their roles as working members of the British royal family. Since then, they’ve embraced a more private life, raising their children, Archie and Lili, in a peaceful setting surrounded by nature. Harry has previously shared how much he enjoys the outdoor lifestyle, with walks, hikes, and beach trips becoming a cherished part of their daily routine.

In past interviews, Meghan described how the family enjoys interacting with locals and engaging in community activities, such as hosting playdates and creating fun events for their children. The couple, despite their unique position, is dedicated to providing a normal childhood experience for their kids.

While Harry has expressed a deep affection for the U.K., he has also voiced concerns over his security situation. After being stripped of state-funded protection, he has been vocal about his reluctance to bring his family back to the U.K. due to safety concerns, even filing a legal case to reinstate his security, which he recently lost. “I can’t see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point,” he said after the court decision.

Harry has also mentioned the possibility of becoming a U.S. citizen, although he emphasized it wasn’t a “high priority.” Reflecting on his new life, he expressed gratitude for his days in the U.S., saying, “It’s amazing. I love every single day.” However, he noted he does miss parts of the U.K. and feels saddened by the thought of not being able to show his children his homeland.

As it stands, the couple’s focus remains on their family and their charitable pursuits, with no intention of relocating back to the U.K. anytime soon.