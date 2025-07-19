Prince George Get Reality Check About Future Role In Royal Family

As Prince George prepares for his future as heir apparent, reports suggest that his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, are starting to prepare him for the responsibilities of the throne. One major aspect of his future training is military service, according to former royal butler Grant Harrold.

Harrold, speaking to online learning platform Study Dog, stated that, like Prince William and King Charles before him, Prince George “will have to” undergo military training as part of his royal duties. “You’re the commanding chief of the Armed Forces, so you’ve got to know the profession,” Harrold explained. While he noted that there might be less pressure on George compared to previous heirs, he emphasized that military training is essential for future kings.

Regarding George’s education, Harrold also shared that it remains unclear whether he and his siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will attend university. “We may find that George, Charlotte, and Louis might not all go to university,” Harrold said, suggesting they could follow a path more suited to their royal roles, such as attending the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

Emphasizing the difference in George’s future compared to his siblings, Harrold added, “It is seen as vital for future kings to have had some sort of military training, so you can guarantee that George, whether he likes it or not, will have to go through that military training.”

Earlier this year, George was given a key lesson in kingship during VE Day, where he accompanied his parents to a tea party for veterans—an event not attended by his younger siblings. This gesture further signaled the early preparation of George for his future role.