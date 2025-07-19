Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to enhance close and brotherly relations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Azerbaijan expressed contentment with their collaborative efforts to further enhance their close and brotherly relations.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone discussion as they reiterated the commitment to the strategic partnership between the two nations.

During the telephone conversation, Ishaq Dar and Jeyhun Bayramov discussed areas of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation.

The two leaders also expressed satisfaction at the active cooperation between the two countries at multilateral fora particularly at the UN and OIC.