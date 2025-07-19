PAF aircraft win two global awards at UK airshow

ISLAMABAD: Fighter jets of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) won top awards in two categories at the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) 2025 in the United Kingdom.

RIAT, which runs from July 18 to 20, is one of the world’s largest military airshows, has been running for over 50 years and powers the Royal Air Force Charitable Trust, according to its website.

On Thursday, a PAF contingent comprising “state-of-the-art JF-17 Thunder Block-III fighter aircraft and the C-130 Hercules transport aircraft, landed at the Royal Air Force Base Fairford in the UK to participate in the prestigious” RIAT 2025, a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The JF-17 Block-III was awarded the “Spirit of the Meet Trophy” for its “striking livery and the incredible journey from Pakistan with non-stop air-to-air refuelling,” PTV reported.

According to ISPR’s press release earlier this week, the JF-17 Thunder Block-III fighters executed successful Air-to-Air Refuelling operations en-route to the UK with the support of a PAF IL-78 aerial refuelling tanker.

Meanwhile, the C-130H Hercules was awarded the “Concours d’Elegance Trophy”.

“These awards were given in recognition of the aircrafts’ excellent flying and technical skills,” PTV said.

It added that the JF-17C Block III represents Pakistan’s “advanced defence technology”.

“This success has honoured Pakistan’s aviation sector on an international level.”

PTV called the success at RIAT a “testament to the recognition of the capabilities of the Pakistan Air Force”.

In May, when Pakistan downed Indian jets as retaliation for late-night strikes during the Pakistan-India conflict, the PAF formally acknowledged a month later that it was the Kamra-based 15 Squadron that led the charge in shooting down them down.

The event is now considered one of the largest air-to-air engagements in South Asia in more than half a century.

“There is a palpable sense of enthusiasm across the United Kingdom following the recent Pakistan-India conflict, as aviation enthusiasts and defence observers were eagerly looking forward to the arrival of the Pakistan Air Force’s JF-17 Thunder Block-III,” the statement said.

“The aircraft’s combat-proven capabilities and operational excellence have garnered significant global attention, making its appearance at RIAT a highly anticipated highlight in the aerospace and defence community.”