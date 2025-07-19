Nine terrorists neutralized, 3 officers injured in Hangu joint operation: police

The condition of Hangu DPO and Doaba Police SHO is stable, and they are undergoing treatment at CMH Kohat: IGP office

HANGU: Nine terrorists were killed and three security officers, including a district police officer, sustained gunshot wounds in a joint operation carried out by police and other law enforcement agencies following intelligence about the presence of terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hangu district, police confirmed on Saturday.

According to the district police office, a fierce exchange of gunfire took place, during which Hangu District Police Officer (DPO) Mohammad Khalid Khan and Doaba SHO Nabi Khan were injured, along with one officer from the security forces.

In a statement, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed said that the police carried out a joint operation in Hangu’s Zargari Shinawari area following intelligence about terrorists.

The KP IG said DPO Hangu injured in an operation against terrorists.

“Nine terrorists killed in Hangu operation while District Police Officer (DPO) Khalid Khan is undergoing treatment at the Kohat Combined Military Hospital,” a statement issued later by Kohat Regional Police Officer DIG Abbas Majeed said.

“The operation was successful, and full action was being taken against the terrorists,” the statement added.

“During the operation, there was a heavy exchange of fire between the terrorists and the law enforcement personnel,” the KP IGP’s statement read.

“Security forces fought bravely and killed five terrorists. However, Hangu DPO Khalid Khan, the Doaba station house officer (SHO), and an officer of the security forces were injured in the exchange of fire,” it added.

The statement said that DPO Khan “was hit by three bullets.”

IG Hameed spoke to the injured officers and inquired about their well-being, according to the police statement.

“Law enforcement agencies are determined to continue their fight against terrorism,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Federal Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi telephoned the Hangu DPO and appreciated his bravery and determination.

Spoke to brave DPO Muhammad Khalid, who was injured during the successful operation against the Fitna-e-Hind in Hangu. I deeply admire his courage and leadership. Under his command, 9 terrorists were eliminated. Praying for his and SHO Nabi Khan’s swift recovery. Pakistan is… — Mohsin Naqvi (@MohsinnaqviC42) July 19, 2025

“The interior minister said that the nation will never forget the sacrifices of its brave sons and is determined to achieve final victory in the war against terrorism,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur lauded DPO Khalid Khan and his team for a successful counter-terrorism operation, saying the chief minister “salutes Khan and his team for their bravery.”

Gandapur noted that DPO Khan personally confronted the terrorists on the front line and, along with his team, foiled the militants’ designs with exceptional courage and determination. “We are proud of such brave and fearless police officers and personnel,” he said.

He added that the history of K-P Police is filled with stories of valor and sacrifice, and reaffirmed that the entire nation stands with the security forces in the fight against terrorism.

President Zardari and PM Shehbaz commend Hangu police

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President Zardari on Saturday paid tribute to the police forces for killing nine Khawarij in a security operation in Hangu.

In a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the premier prayed for the speedy recovery of DPO Muhammad Khalid, who was injured in the operation.

Under the leadership of brave officers like Muhammad Khalid, the police and security forces will together completely eradicate terrorism from the country, he said, adding, “The government and security forces are determined to completely eradicate terrorism from the country.”

In a separate statement from the Presidency, President Asif Ali Zardari prayed for the early recovery of injured District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Khalid and SHO Nabi Khan.

The president said that terrorists wanted to sabotage peace and stability which could not be allowed, adding the nation was united and the scourge of terrorism would be defeated at all costs.

He also reiterated the resolve that the State would continue its efforts with full force to root out terrorism.

Pakistan has been grappling with an alarming surge in terror activities, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

Pakistan ranked second in the Global Terrorism Index 2025, with the number of deaths in terrorist attacks rising by 45 per cent over the past year to 1,081. KP has seen an increasing trend of terrorism-related incidents.

On June 21, KP police killed a terrorist and injured two others belonging to the TTP group in Dera Ismail Khan as they attempted to attack the police.

In May, two policemen were martyred and two were injured in a suicide attack in Peshawar, while in a separate incident, two cops lost their lives as a result of an attack on a police checkpoint in Bannu.

Faced with increasing attacks by militants, security forces have also intensified counterterrorism operations in KP and Balochistan.

Earlier this week, three “wanted terrorists” were killed during a joint operation between the regional police and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Bannu district.

On July 5, three suspected terrorists belonging to the TTP’s Tipu Gul group were killed in a joint operation by the CTD.