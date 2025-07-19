Mountaineer Iftikhar Sadpara dies, three foreigners injured in K2 avalanche

GILGIT: Local climber Iftikhar Sadpara has died, and three foreign mountaineers, were injured after an avalanche struck Camp 1 at the world’s second-largest mountain, K2, in the Shigar district of Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Shigar, the avalanche occurred on July 18 at around 2:30 pm at Camp 1 of K2, which is located approximately 500 meters ahead of the base camp.

The DC said four climbers were affected by the avalanche. One foreign climber sustained minor injuries, while the other three managed to reach the advanced base camp safely.

Unfortunately, a local climber from Skardu, Iftikhar Sadpara, went missing after being struck by the avalanche and was later declared dead after his body was recovered. The Deputy Commissioner indicated that a rescue operation was currently under way in the area.