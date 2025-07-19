Meghan Markle Faces Embarrassing Loss With Her Netflix Show Amid $100M Deal

Meghan Markle’s much-anticipated Netflix lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, has encountered a challenging start, failing to secure a spot in the streaming platform’s top 300 most-watched programs for the first half of the year. This development comes as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue their efforts to establish a prominent media presence.

The show, which showcases Meghan’s cooking and gardening skills alongside celebrity guests like actress Mindy Kaling, premiered in March with significant fanfare. However, according to newly released data from Netflix, With Love, Meghan garnered just 5.3 million views, placing it at number 383 on the platform’s list of most-viewed shows. This puts its viewership on par with the second season of Peaky Blinders from 2014 and season four of Suits, the legal drama from 2011 in which Meghan starred.

While the show initially entered Netflix’s global top 10 within its first 24 hours, audience engagement appears to have dropped off, reportedly due to negative reviews. HELLO!’s A Right Royal Podcast host Andrea Caamano shared her thoughts, noting that although Meghan’s new Instagram was launched to coincide with the show’s debut, the failure to break into the top 300 most-watched programs is likely disappointing for the Duchess.

However, there is optimism for the future. Andrea mentioned that Meghan will have another opportunity with the second season of With Love, Meghan, slated for release later this year. Chef José Andrés is confirmed to appear in an upcoming episode, and fans are hopeful the next season will resonate more with audiences.

The second season, which was confirmed back in March, is scheduled to air this autumn, with director Michael Steed returning. While further details have not been disclosed, it has been confirmed that the season has already been filmed.

On Instagram, Meghan posted a video of herself dancing and wearing a cap with the phrase “lettuce romaine calm,” captioning it with excitement about the upcoming season: “Lettuce romaine calm… or not(!) because I’m thrilled to share that Season 2 of With Love, Meghan is coming!”

The show, which follows Meghan and her celebrity friends as they engage in various activities from cooking to beekeeping, features eight 30-minute episodes, with Meghan’s husband, Prince Harry, making a cameo in the final episode.