Leonardo DiCaprio and Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti Enjoy Stylish Vacation with Tobey Maguire

Leonardo DiCaprio, his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, and longtime friend Tobey Maguire were spotted in Saint-Tropez, looking effortlessly stylish ahead of their luxurious vacation on the French Riviera. The trio exuded casual glamour as they arrived, ready to unwind and enjoy the coastal charm of the Mediterranean.

DiCaprio kept his look classic and comfortable, donning a white T-shirt, camouflage hat, gold chain, green cargo shorts, and white sneakers, all while sporting wired headphones and carrying a black backpack. The actor looked relaxed, smiling as he conversed with Ceretti.

Vittoria, on the other hand, opted for an elegant yet laid-back outfit, wearing flowing white pants and a long-sleeve blouse. She paired the ensemble with black sandals, an Hermès bag, and sunglasses, her hair neatly pulled back into a bun. Tobey Maguire complemented the group with a coordinated all-black look, featuring a T-shirt, cargo shorts, and a black hat.

Once aboard their luxury yacht, DiCaprio and Ceretti embraced vacation mode. The couple, who prefer to keep their relationship low-key, took a rare opportunity to enjoy a relaxed moment together. The next day, DiCaprio swapped his shirt for board shorts as he took a refreshing swim in the Mediterranean, while Ceretti turned heads in a thong-style bikini.

The pair was seen chatting on deck, admiring the stunning views and sharing a quiet moment. Italian mogul Tommaso Buti was also on board for the trip.

This getaway followed their appearance at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding in Venice, Italy, in late June, where Ceretti wowed in several striking outfits. However, it was Ceretti’s wardrobe malfunction that stole the spotlight during this trip. She shared a behind-the-scenes moment on Instagram, showing a “before and after” series of the damage to her dress, which was a sheer, sequined piece originally worn by Gisele Bündchen at the 2003 Met Gala.

DiCaprio, known for keeping a low profile, tried to remain under the radar with his signature black hat, but Ceretti’s fashion mishap made headlines instead.