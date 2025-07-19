Kashmiris observe Accession to Pakistan Day

SRINAGAR: Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and around the world are observing Accession to Pakistan Day, reaffirming their unwavering commitment to the ongoing struggle for freedom from Indian occupation and the complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan.

According to Kashmir Media Service, on this day in 1947, the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, representing the true aspirations of the Kashmiri people, unanimously passed the historic resolution of Kashmir’s accession to Pakistan.

The meeting, held at the residence of Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan in the Aabi Guzar area of Srinagar, declared the state’s intention to join Pakistan based on shared religious, geographical, cultural, and economic ties, as well as the deep-rooted sentiments of millions of Kashmiri Muslims.

This landmark decision came nearly a month before the establishment of the sovereign states of Pakistan and India under the British Partition Plan in August 1947. The resolution of July 19, 1947, remains a powerful testament to the will of the Kashmiri people, who envisioned their future with Pakistan to safeguard their political, religious, and cultural identity—aware of the consequences of living under Hindu-dominated rule.

In a statement issued in Srinagar, All Parties Hurriyat Conference spokesperson, Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas, emphasized that despite decades of brutal Indian repression, the aspiration of Kashmir’s accession to Pakistan remains alive in the hearts of the Kashmiri people. He affirmed that the people of Kashmir remain steadfast in their commitment to the historic pledge made on July 19, 1947.

He further stated that the slogan of the revered pro-freedom leader, the martyred Syed Ali Gilani—“We are Pakistanis, Pakistan is ours”—has become the enduring identity of the Kashmiri people. India’s relentless oppression, he added, has failed to break the spirit of the Kashmiri people or diminish their love for Pakistan.

Their struggle for freedom from Indian occupation and the realization of their rightful aspiration for accession to Pakistan continues with unwavering determination.

AJK President, PM Pay tribute to Kashmiris on Accession Day

President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, and Prime Minister, Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, have paid rich tributes to the valor of Kashmiris in their struggle for the right to self-determination.

The AJK President and Prime Minister expressed these views in special messages on the occasion of Kashmir’s Accession to Pakistan Day today.

Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry stated that July 19, 1947, marks a defining chapter in Kashmir’s history. On this day, a historic resolution for accession to Pakistan was passed in Srinagar, reflecting the collective will of the Kashmiri leadership and people.

He emphasized that Kashmir’s accession to Pakistan is deeply rooted in geographical, ideological, religious, and cultural ties. “India has no historical or legitimate connection with Kashmir,” he said, adding that India has, for decades, denied the Kashmiri people their internationally recognized birthright — the right to self-determination — through force and occupation.

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq said that love for Pakistan runs through the veins of every Kashmiri. He described Pakistan as the center of Kashmiris’ hopes, aspirations, and sacrifices, stating that love for the soil of Pakistan is a matter of faith for the people of Kashmir.

Paying homage to the martyrs, he said, “Those who sacrificed their lives for this cause are our true national heroes.” He added that the historic declaration of the Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah — that “Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan” — remains etched in the hearts of Kashmiris and continues to define their ideological commitment to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, AJK Minister for Information, Pir Muhammad Mazhar Saeed Shah, said that the path laid down by the forefathers is being pursued with determination. “No power on earth can stop the Kashmiri people from achieving their rightful destination,” he asserted. He reiterated that the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir seek a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the will of the people. “Indian oppression cannot weaken the resolve of the Kashmiri nation,” he added.

Furthermore, Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan, President of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference and former Prime Minister of AJK, stated that Kashmiris had made their decision about their future even before the creation of Pakistan. He added that the Muslim Conference has always safeguarded the Kashmir freedom movement and will continue to do so.