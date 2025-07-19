Jennifer Lopez Reveals How She Feels About Marriage After Five Failed Attempts

Jennifer Lopez has shared her thoughts on getting married again, nearly a year after her divorce from Ben Affleck. During her concert in Barcelona on Tuesday, part of her Up All Night: Live in 2025 tour, the 55-year-old singer addressed a fan’s sign that read, “JLO, marry me?” In a candid moment, she responded to the fan’s proposal with humor, stating, “I think I’m done with that. I’ve tried that a few times.”

Lopez has been married four times, first to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, followed by Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003. After an engagement to Affleck ended in the early 2000s, she married Marc Anthony in 2004, and they had twins, Emme and Max, before divorcing in 2014. Lopez later rekindled her relationship with Affleck, and they married in 2022. However, she filed for divorce in August 2024 after two years of marriage.

In an October interview with Nikki Glaser for Interview Magazine, Lopez reflected on her divorce, stating she had no regrets about her relationship with Affleck or the decision to end it. “That doesn’t mean it didn’t almost take me out for good. It almost did,” she admitted. “But now, on the other side of it, I think to myself, ‘F***, that is exactly what I needed.’”

Lopez also shared that she wasn’t actively seeking a new partner. “I’m not looking for anybody,” she said, explaining that her years in the spotlight and navigating personal challenges have made her focus on herself. “What can I f***ing do when it’s just me flying on my own?”

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck addressed their divorce in March, discussing his public image with GQ. He noted that despite the breakup, his life remains “pretty drama-free,” stating, “For all the sensational stuff that gets written, if somebody sat down and talked to me about it, their eyes would glaze over with boredom.”

As part of her ongoing tour, Lopez is scheduled to perform in Tenerife, Spain, on Friday, continuing through Europe this summer with stops in Italy, Poland, Hungary, and Romania. The tour will conclude in Sardinia, Italy, on August 12.