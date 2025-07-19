Indus River in medium-level flood at Kalabagh, water rising in Sindh’s Katcha area: PDMA

NDMA predicts five additional monsoon spells in the coming weeks, which could further raise water levels

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: The Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) confirmed on Friday that medium-level flooding had developed at Kalabagh in the Indus River due to monsoon rains and melting glaciers while the water level in the river continues to rise steadily, reaching the riverine areas of Sehwan and triggering a low-level flood emergency.

Rescue operations are ongoing throughout Punjab province after recent heavy rains led to severe damage and at least 63 reported deaths.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Pakistan may witness five additional monsoon spells in the coming weeks, which could further raise water levels. The next spell is projected to occur from July 21 to July 28, with subsequent phases expected throughout August.

As per the Flood Forecasting Division of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Kalabagh was facing a steady medium-level flood as of 1pm, with water inflow measured at 447,941 cusecs and outflow at 440,391 cusecs.

Meanwhile, low-level flooding was observed at Tarbela Dam, Chashma Barrage, and the Guddu and Sukkur barrages in Sindh. Water levels at Tarbela and Guddu showed a declining trend, whereas Chashma was rising, and Sukkur remained stable.

In its latest briefing, the PDMA confirmed that water levels in the Ravi, Chenab, and Sutlej rivers were normal, along with Dera Ghazi Khan’s irrigation system. Mangla Dam was recorded at 47% capacity and Tarbela at 79%. Across the border, India’s dams on the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers were filled to around 36%.

Rising Indus River cuts off villages in Sehwan; emergency declared

According to irrigation officials, three union councils in Sehwan tehsil have now been declared under low-level flood conditions following the surge in river water.

Floodwaters have inundated the katcha areas, cutting off more than 30 villages from the nearby cities of Sehwan and Bhan Syedabad. Villages including Bilawalpur, Daredeero, Jhundiani, Nayo Wahan, Mahi Otho, and Mahi Sehta are now completely surrounded by water.

In response to the worsening situation, local villagers have arranged private boats for transport, maintaining a link with urban centres as all road access has been severed.

The residents of the flood-hit areas have urged the district administration to provide government-operated boats to ease movement and support emergency needs.

The Irrigation Department has warned that the water level is expected to rise further in the coming days. In anticipation, an emergency has been declared on the LS protective bund, and continuous monitoring of the embankments has begun.

Meanwhile, the flood control room has reported that the Indus River at Guddu Barrage is currently experiencing a low-level flood. Encouragingly, water levels are now rapidly declining.

A 50-foot-wide breach in the Pat Feeder Canal in Balochistan’s Sohbatpur district has submerged dozens of villages, as monsoon-triggered flooding continues to wreak havoc in the region.

According to the details, the breach occurred near Jangi Mori in the tehsil of Mulguzar during the ongoing spell of heavy monsoon rains. As the canal gave way, water rushed out at high speed, inundating a wide area and leaving many villages underwater.

Sources said residents were struggling to contain the breach on their own. Despite the critical situation, no major relief operation has yet been initiated by the Balochistan authorities.

Flooded villages have reported extensive damage to both crops and homes. Affected residents are urging the government to provide emergency assistance and to take swift action to seal the breach.

So far, the recent rains have damaged 58 houses across Balochistan, out of which 11 homes have been destroyed, while 47 have been partially affected. Additionally, four government properties have been damaged, including three revenue offices and one education department building.

According to data released by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the monsoon season has so far claimed 16 lives in Balochistan, including seven children and four women. Eight others, including five men, have been injured.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has rescued hundreds of citizens trapped by floodwaters after heavy rainfall struck the Potohar region yesterday, according to Director General PDMA, Irfan Ali Kathia.

Extraordinary rainfall in Chakwal, Jhelum, and Rawalpindi prompted the declaration of a rain emergency. District administrations, in coordination with the Pakistan Armed Forces, swiftly launched rescue operations across the affected areas.

More than 1,000 people were evacuated to safer locations in the Potohar region. In Jhelum alone, 398 citizens were rescued. The district administration evacuated 174 individuals, while the Pakistan Army assisted in rescuing another 64. Additionally, 160 people in Jhelum were airlifted by helicopter to safety.

In Chakwal, a cloudburst led to flash floods that stranded residents. PDMA reported that 209 individuals were successfully relocated to safer zones, including 182 by the district administration and 27 via helicopter.

Rawalpindi also experienced intense flooding, where the district administration rescued 450 individuals. Six citizens trapped in the Lai Nullah were airlifted by helicopter.

DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia emphasised that the rescue operations were carried out promptly as per the directions of the Punjab Chief Minister. He confirmed that no casualties were reported. The DG further warned that the fourth spell of monsoon rainfall is forecast to begin on July 21.