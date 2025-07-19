Five ‘would-be suicide bombers’ nabbed as infiltration bid foiled on Pak-Afghan border: state media

ISLAMABAD: The security forces foiled an infiltration attempt by terrorists along the Pak-Afghan border and arrested five “alleged suicide bombers,” state-run media reported on Friday.

“The security forces have foiled an infiltration attempt by Khawarij along the Pak-Afghan border,” state broadcaster PTV News reported, citing security sources.

It said, quoting security sources, that on July 17, at around 5pm, Khawarij attempted to infiltrate into Pakistan from Afghanistan, but the forces, on receiving immediate information, set up checkpoints at various places and prevented them from proceeding ahead with their attempt.

“The Khawarij advanced towards Azizkhel and Mandikhel, but due to the heavy presence of security forces, they were forced to take refuge in the mosque in Besikhel, where the forces immediately surrounded them and forced them to surrender,” the state broadcaster said.

According to the report, all five suspects arrested are Afghan citizens aged between 15 and 18 while three of them also have Afghan identity cards. They have been shifted to an undisclosed location for further interrogation.

“Security sources say that India is giving full support to the Khawarij separatist movement to fuel terrorism in Pakistan,” PTV News said.

ASI, constable injured in quadcopter attack: police

In related development, a police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a constable were injured when Bannu’s Meryan police station was targeted by terrorists with a quadcopter drone on Friday.

“This was the sixth such attack on the police station, resulting in injuries to two police officials,” Bannu District Police Officer (DPO) Saleem Abbas Kulachi informed the media.

“The injured ASI and police constable were shifted to the district headquarters hospital for medical assistance,” DPO Kulachi said, adding that Meryan police station was “crucial for combating terrorists in the district.”

The DPO said that terrorists had started using quadcopters to target police infrastructure and personnel.

“National unity and support are significantly needed to fight collectively against the terrorists and eliminate them,” the DPO said, emphasizing that police alone cannot handle them without the cooperation of the public.

Pakistan has been grappling with an alarming surge in terror activities, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, after the TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

Earlier this month, security forces foiled an infiltration attempt from Afghanistan by the “Indian proxy,” killing at least 30 terrorists in North Waziristan district, ISPR had said.

On July 9, security forces killed eight militants attempting to infiltrate from Afghanistan into Bajaur district.

Pakistan witnessed a slight overall decline in militant violence during June 2025 despite several high-profile attacks, according to data released by an Islamabad-based think tank, Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (Picss).

The monthly security assessment shows there were a total of 78 militant attacks across the country in June, resulting in at least 100 fatalities, including 53 security personnel, 39 civilians, six militants, and two members of peace committees, the organization said in a press statement.