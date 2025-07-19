CM Maryam reviews damages in Chakwal, announces Rs1m compensation for victim families

On CM directives, July 30 deadline for stakeholders to clear sensitive ‘No Bird Zone,’ around Lahore airports

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Saturday visited Chakwal district to assess the flood situation and took an aerial view to get firsthand knowledge of damages caused by flood. The chief minister met the bereaved families who lost their loved one in the recent flood and cloudburst, offering her heartfelt condolences and sorrows.

During meeting with the victim families, CM Maryam announced compensation of Rs1 million for the each victim family and assured them of all-out support for their rehabilitation. While chairing a high-level meeting at DC Office Chakawal, the Punjab CM directed the restoration of all communication bridges besides the construction of a steel bridge on Jhelum Road.

During the meeting, MPA Sultan Haider informed the CM that his constituency was hit hard by recent monsoon rains; therefore, he requested the CM to compensate the people of the area on a priority basis.

The chief minister directed the authorities concerned to estimate the losses and compensate the people to help them rebuild their lives.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of a man and his son due to a roof collapse in Khewal area of Chakwal. She offered condolences and extended her heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

July 30 Deadline for Stakeholders For Clear Sensitive Areas Near Airports

On the other hand, on the directions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the operation has been intensified in the ‘No Bird Zone,’ under which clearing an 8-kilometer area around airports will be ensured. Wildlife, EPA forces, and district administration are carrying out operations in this regard. To prevent the presence of birds, a process of removing garbage has been intensified in the areas of Lahore Cantonment, Walton Cantonment, and LWMC. Joint operations, raids, fines and arrests of dozens of citizens have been carried out, besides seizing of pigeons and bird boxes in different areas.

The chief minister noted, “Birds cause air accidents. In view of the concern, a complete ban has been imposed on dumping garbage in sensitive zones.” She added, “Special teams are active in the cleanliness campaign, besides ensuring constant monitoring and reporting.” She highlighted, “Fines will also be imposed on those found throwing garbage in open places and keeping garbage bins without lids.”

The Punjab CM said, “Pigeon encampments in Al-Faisal Town have been dismantled, poultry shops have been monitored, and de-nesting operations have been completed at Garrison Club.” She added, “Complete ban on spreading seeds in slaughterhouses, poultry farms, shrines and on rooftops has been imposed, besides strict surveillance of Barki Road, Bedian Road, DHA, Askari, Walton Road, and Gaddafi Stadium.” She underscored, “Pigeon cages have been removed from Bihar Shah Road and Zarar Shaheed Road”

The chief minister said, “Nest removal operation has been completed in Shalamar Bagh, Bhatta Chowk, Jail Road, Mughalpura, RA Bazaar, while it is going on in other areas of the ‘No Bird Zone’.” She noted,”142 nests in Garrison Golf Club, 21 nests from Bagh-e-Rehmat School Area, 18 from Bhatta Chowk, 42 from Shalamar Bagh and 15 nests from Jail Road have been removed.” The authorities concerned said, “Thanks to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for her appreciation and cooperation in getting the bird cages voluntarily removed in several areas.”

Special Message on Kashmir Accession to Pakistan Day

“On 19 July 1947, Kashmiri brothers passed a resolution to accede to Pakistan, and set their destination,” said Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in her special message on Kashmir Accession to Pakistan Day. She added, “Pakistan Accession Resolution is a testament to the fact that hearts of Kashmiris beat with Pakistan.” She highlighted, “Kashmiri people are waiting for their right to self-determination even after the lapse of decades.”

The chief minister said, “I salute the struggle, sacrifices and undying courage of the oppressed Kashmiri brothers and sisters.” She added, “Pakistan will continue to provide political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris on every front.” She underscored, “Pakistan will continue to raise its voice at every forum to give justice to Kashmiris.” She flagged, “God willing, a day will definitely come when Kashmiris will decide their future according to their own wishes.”