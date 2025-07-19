World

China sees rise in new foreign firms, high-tech investment gains in H1

By Staff Correspondent
default

BEIJING: The number of newly established foreign-invested enterprises in China rose by 11.7 percent year-on-year to 30,014 in the first half of 2025, official data showed on Saturday, as the country continues to attract capital into high-tech industries including e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, and aerospace manufacturing.

According to the Ministry of Commerce, actual foreign direct investment (FDI) during the January–June period totaled 423.23 billion yuan ($58.9 billion), down 15.2 percent from a year earlier.

Investment in the manufacturing sector reached 109.06 billion yuan, while high-tech industries attracted 127.87 billion yuan. Investment in the tertiary sector drew 305.87 billion yuan, with e-commerce services alone recording a 127.1 percent year-on-year jump.

FDI from Switzerland, Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany, and South Korea posted increases of 68.6 percent, 59.1 percent, 37.6 percent, 6.3 percent, and 2.7 percent, respectively, including capital routed through free ports. Investment from ASEAN countries rose by 8.8 percent during the same period.

Previous article
UN highlights damages caused by monsoon rains in Pakistan
Next article
China unveils new measures to boost reinvestment by foreign enterprises
Staff Correspondent
Staff Correspondent

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Book Review

Book Review: Books on Iqbal

Books on Iqbal  By Syed Afsar Sajid ‘Gauhar-e-Farda’ …  …  … … … Dr. Javed Iqbal Nadeem ‘Iqbal --- SitaroN se Aagay!’ …   Haroon...

US distances itself from Israeli attacks on Syria

Trump sues WSJ, Rupert Murdoch for defamation over Epstein report

Death toll in Gaza rises to 90 since dawn: hospital sources

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.