China sees rise in new foreign firms, high-tech investment gains in H1

BEIJING: The number of newly established foreign-invested enterprises in China rose by 11.7 percent year-on-year to 30,014 in the first half of 2025, official data showed on Saturday, as the country continues to attract capital into high-tech industries including e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, and aerospace manufacturing.

According to the Ministry of Commerce, actual foreign direct investment (FDI) during the January–June period totaled 423.23 billion yuan ($58.9 billion), down 15.2 percent from a year earlier.

Investment in the manufacturing sector reached 109.06 billion yuan, while high-tech industries attracted 127.87 billion yuan. Investment in the tertiary sector drew 305.87 billion yuan, with e-commerce services alone recording a 127.1 percent year-on-year jump.

FDI from Switzerland, Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany, and South Korea posted increases of 68.6 percent, 59.1 percent, 37.6 percent, 6.3 percent, and 2.7 percent, respectively, including capital routed through free ports. Investment from ASEAN countries rose by 8.8 percent during the same period.