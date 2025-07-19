Angelina Jolie Faces Major Blow As Daughter Shiloh Moves Out Of Her Home To Live With ‘Close Friend’

Shiloh Jolie is reportedly embracing independence and has moved out of her mother Angelina Jolie’s home. The 19-year-old daughter of Angelina and Brad Pitt has reportedly settled into a shared condo with dancer Keoni Rose, according to the Daily Mail. Although the two haven’t confirmed a romantic relationship, their close bond has been evident through several public outings.

The pair’s connection first made headlines in November, and they have been seen together frequently since. Most recently, they were spotted outside an apartment complex in Los Angeles. Daily Mail reports that Shiloh and Keoni have “temporarily moved in” together and have been living in the apartment for the past few weeks.

In the photos, Shiloh was seen walking Keoni to her car, helping carry her belongings, including snacks. Shiloh appeared grounded and was walking barefoot, and the two shared a hug before parting ways, noticing the paparazzi.

Angelina, known for her deep devotion to her six children—Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne—has reportedly had mixed feelings about her daughter leaving the nest. A source told Daily Mail that while Angelina feels reassured by the presence of security, she is not entirely at ease with the idea of Shiloh moving out. “There is no way Angie is calm about this—she likes all her birds in one nest,” the source shared.

Shiloh and Keoni’s bond appears to have blossomed through their shared passion for dance. Keoni, a professional dancer represented by Movement Talent Agency, frequently shares choreography clips on social media. Shiloh, known as “Shi Jolie” in the dance world, made her choreographic debut last month during the launch of Isabel Marant’s capsule collection with Net-A-Porter. Keoni and fellow dancer Tako Suzuki performed Shiloh’s routine, which was described as “steamy” by Variety, as Shiloh’s confidence as a choreographer and dancer continues to grow.

The duo also celebrated Shiloh’s 19th birthday together, enjoying a day of shopping. While they’ve kept their relationship private, their strong friendship and potential romance appear to be thriving.