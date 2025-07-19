Accession Day: PM reaffirms diplomatic, moral, political support to Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has stated that Pakistan will continue to extend diplomatic, moral and political support to the Kashmiris.

In a message on the occasion of Accession to Pakistan Day, he said a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions is the only guarantee of the rights of the Kashmiris and peace in the region.

He said Accession to Pakistan Day is observed every year to commemorate the Srinagar session of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference on July 19, 1947. On that day, the brave people of Kashmir passed a resolution for the accession of the state of Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan.

He said with the passage of time, the spirit of freedom of Kashmiris has increased. He said, today, the third generation of Kashmiris is also determined like their ancestors to achieve their right to self-determination.

Shehbaz Sharif said the decades-long struggle of the brave Kashmiris against illegal occupation reflects their spirit of patriotism and true demand for freedom.

Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and SAFRON, Engineer Amir Muqam reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support to the Kashmiri people’s legitimate struggle for their right to self-determination and their historic decision to accede to Pakistan.

In his message on the occasion of Accession to Pakistan day, he said on this day in 1947 the Kashmiris through a unanimous resolution decided to join Pakistan based on religious, cultural, and geographical affinities.

He said Pakistan continues to uphold its principled stance for a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.