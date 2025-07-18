NATIONAL

US denies reports of Trump’s planned visit to Pakistan

By News Desk

WASHINGTON: The White House dismissed reports on Thursday claiming that US President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Pakistan, stating that no such trip is planned at this time.

A White House official clarified that there was no confirmation of a visit to Pakistan, responding to media speculation following reports by two local television channels. These channels had cited sources claiming that Trump was expected to visit Pakistan in September, with plans to visit India afterward.

The Pakistani Foreign Office also stated that it was not aware of any such visit. The US embassy in Islamabad echoed the White House’s stance, with a spokesperson saying, “We have nothing to announce,” and suggested that confirmation might come from the White House regarding the president’s schedule.

Last month, US-Pakistan relations saw a significant development when President Trump hosted Pakistan’s Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, at the White House in an unprecedented meeting.

Pakistan welcomes UK's removal of ban on airlines
The triple threat: Climate change, health, and media intersection
