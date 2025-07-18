UNHCR urges dialogue on Afghan refugees

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Thursday called for renewed dialogue between Pakistan and Afghanistan on the issue of Afghan refugees. The organization emphasized the importance of a humanitarian approach to facilitate the safe, voluntary, and dignified return of refugees.

UNHCR spokesperson Qaiser Khan Afridi highlighted the need for constructive engagement between the two countries to ensure the sustainability of reintegration efforts in Afghanistan, where the human rights situation remains challenging. The organization also praised Pakistan’s longstanding tradition of hosting Afghan refugees, many of whom fled conflict and instability dating back to the late 1970s.

Afridi commended the Pakistani government’s and people’s enduring support for Afghan refugees, acknowledging their commitment to providing shelter amid years of conflict and persecution.