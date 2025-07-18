Three Pakistanis kidnapped in Thailand in honey trap

In a disturbing cross-border crime, three young men from Sahiwal were allegedly lured and kidnapped in Thailand by Indian women in what seems to be another “honey trap” incident.

The victims—Usman Amin, Muhammad Ahmed, and Tajammul Shehzad—had been in regular phone contact with the women before traveling to Thailand on May 26, 2025, along with a friend from Faisalabad. The women reportedly sent airline tickets and maintained communication during the trip.

Upon arriving in Thailand, the group was kidnapped and taken near the Myanmar border. The abductors soon demanded a ransom of Rs. 10 million for their safe release.

The incident has sparked concerns over a possible organized trafficking network. Relatives of the victims claim that unidentified individuals were present at Lahore Airport to see the group off, indicating the possibility of a wider operation.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani Embassy in Thailand has been criticized for its lack of response. The families say their repeated pleas have been ignored, and no updates or assistance have been provided.

The victims’ families have appealed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to intervene and ensure the safe return of their sons.