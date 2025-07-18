World

Russia says it shot down 73 Ukrainian drones aimed at Moscow

By Agencies

MOSCOW: Russian air defences destroyed 73 Ukrainian drones overnight, including three heading for Moscow, Russia’s defence ministry said on Friday.

Most of the drones were downed over Russia’s southwestern regions, including 31 over the Bryansk region that borders Ukraine, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, writing on Telegram, made no mention of casualties or damage, but said emergency services were examining the area where drone fragments fell to the ground.

The federal aviation agency, Rosaviatsia, briefly ordered the suspension of operations at two airports near the capital, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky, but services were later resumed.

Operations were halted well after midnight at a third Moscow airport, Vnukovo, before being reinstated by the morning.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine about the attacks. Kyiv says that its strikes inside Russia are necessary to destroy infrastructure key to Moscow’s efforts in its war against Ukraine, now in its fourth year.

Previous article
Iran says Europeans have no grounds to trigger sanctions snapback
Next article
Germany deports 81 Afghans convicted of crimes
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Afghan data breach unmasked UK spies, special forces: reports

LONDON: The details of more than 100 Britons, including spies and special forces personnel, were included in a massive data breach involving thousands of...

Punjab declares flood emergency as heavy rains cause devastation

The US sanctions that backfired

The triple threat: Climate change, health, and media intersection

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.