Punjab declares flood emergency as heavy rains cause devastation

RAWALPINDI/LAHORE: Punjab declared a flood emergency on Thursday, as heavy monsoon rains triggered widespread flooding, particularly in Rawalpindi, resulting in at least 63 deaths. Army personnel were deployed to assist with rescue efforts in the affected areas.

The province experienced its deadliest day of the current monsoon season, with continuous rainfall causing flash floods, particularly in Rawalpindi. The city recorded 250 millimetres of rain, leading to a 21-foot surge in Nullah Leh. Four people died as a result, and 58 others were rescued from the floodwaters.

The rainfall, which began on Wednesday morning, has caused significant damage across the province. On Wednesday, 60 people died, including 44 in Punjab and 16 in Balochistan. In addition, the rains continued into Thursday, with Rawalpindi and Chakwal seeing particularly heavy downpours.

Nullah Leh, a river that runs through Rawalpindi, overflowed, flooding low-lying areas and causing widespread damage. The flooding also impacted the Soan River, which feeds into Nullah Leh. The floodwaters entered homes in multiple areas, damaging property and sweeping away vehicles. Rescuers, including personnel from Rescue 1122 and the army, evacuated people from vulnerable areas, such as Ladiyan in Chakri.

Authorities have urged residents in flood-prone areas to prepare emergency kits, including food, water, and medicines, for up to five days. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued this warning, emphasizing the ongoing threat of further flooding as rain is expected to continue until Friday.

In Rawalpindi, local authorities recorded more than 250 millimetres of rainfall. The maximum downpour was recorded in Chaklala, at 239mm, while other areas such as Gowalmandi, New Katarian, and Pir Wadhai experienced similarly intense rainfall. Affected areas included Pir Wadhai, Tench Bhata, Dhok Syedan, and several others, where water flooded homes and damaged vehicles.

This rainfall is the heaviest in 24 years, surpassing the 2001 record of 335mm, which resulted in 74 deaths in Rawalpindi. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) described Thursday’s rainfall as part of the normal monsoon cycle, despite its intensity.

In Chakwal, the district administration reported 430mm of rainfall within a 10-hour period, causing massive flooding. The floods in Chakwal have also claimed two lives, with one person still missing. Despite speculations about a cloudburst, disaster management authorities have dismissed this, attributing the rainfall to a particularly intense monsoon spell.

Lahore, Faisalabad, and several other cities in Punjab also faced significant flooding, with buildings collapsing due to the rains. At least 63 people were killed, and nearly 300 were injured. The majority of fatalities were caused by the collapse of weaker buildings, with many of the victims being trapped inside their homes.

As part of the relief efforts, army troops deployed helicopters to assist in flood-hit areas such as Rasool Nagar Khurd, Burhan Nallah, and Dhok Badar in Jhelum. The military and local administrations are actively monitoring the situation to mitigate further risks.

Since the onset of the monsoon rains in late June, Punjab alone has recorded 103 deaths and 393 injuries, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA). Nationally, the death toll has risen to approximately 180 people, including 70 children, with over 500 injuries.

To manage the crisis, the Punjab Home Department imposed restrictions under Section 144, banning swimming and boating in floodwaters and reservoirs until August 30. The public was cautioned about the dangers posed by high water levels, especially in rivers, canals, and reservoirs.

The PDMA has also made preparations for potential future floods, as rainfall in most rivers and barrages remains at normal levels. Meteorologists predict that after the current monsoon spell ends on Friday, a new spell of rainfall will begin in Punjab on July 21.

The ongoing heavy rains continue to threaten lives and property across the region, with authorities advising residents to stay vigilant and heed safety warnings.