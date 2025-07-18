PTI’s political committee rejects as KP govt, opposition ‘agree’ on uncontested Senate polls

CM Gandapur confirms ‘consensus’ through a video message in presence of opposition leaders after final round of late-night talks

PTI’s candidates include Murad Saeed, Faisal Javed, Mirza Afridi, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Swati, and Rubina Naz

PTI’s organizational office-bearers publicly demand Irfan Saleem be awarded the Senate ticket from Peshawar

Threaten demonstrations outside KP Assembly, CM’s House, and residences of sitting MPAs if their demand not fulfilled

PESHAWAR/ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) political committee rejected the idea of “unopposed election” on Senate seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amid deepening divisions in the party over the “controversial distribution” of tickets for the Senate election, with party organizers threatening protests “if their demands are not met.”

The development comes against the backdrop of an understanding reached between the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and opposition parties to hold uncontested Senate elections.

According to the agreement, six candidates from the PTI and five from the opposition are set to be elected unopposed on the Senate from the province.

The development was confirmed by the opposition leader in the KP Assembly Dr Ibadullah.

According to party officials, a crucial meeting of the PTI’s political committee was held late yesternight, during which 11 out of 13 members opposed any agreement that would lead to unopposed elections on the Senate seats in KP.

The Committee members argued that the party could easily win at least five general seats and elect seven senators overall without any compromise with the opposition.

The committee also backed Irfan Saleem, demanding that he must be given the party ticket for Senate seat.

According to the party insiders, some members suggested initiating dialogue with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) to secure the maximum Senate seats.

The political committee said that the PTI-JUI alliance could result in PTI securing eight seats and JUI two from KP.

In light of the committee’s decision, senior PTI leader Salman Akram Raja has reached Peshawar to meet Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

KP government, opposition develop consensus

Meanwhile, the KP provincial government and opposition parties reached an understanding to hold uncontested Senate elections, sources confirmed on Friday.

Under the agreement, six candidates from the PTI and five from the opposition are set to be elected unopposed.

The opposition’s nominees comprise Talha Mehmood, Attaul Haq, Rubina Khalid, Dilawar Khan, and Niaz Ahmad. PTI’s candidates to be elected unopposed include Murad Saeed, Faisal Javed, Mirza Afridi, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Azam Swati, and Rubina Naz.

Following the final round of late-night negotiations in the provincial capital, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur recorded a video message confirming the consensus in the presence of opposition leaders.

The chief minister also reached out to PTI’s discontented members in an attempt to address their concerns and secure broader consensus.

The meeting was attended by Senator Talha Mehmood, Ataul Haq Darwesh, MPA Sajjadullah, and Dr Ibadullah of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), among other opposition figures.

Meanwhile, the opposition has resolved its internal rifts, with the PML-N withdrawing its nominee in favour of the JUI-F’s candidate for the minority seat.

In a related development, CM Gandapur signed a summary to summon a session of the provincial assembly on July 20 and forwarded it to Governor Faisal Karim Kundi.

During the sitting, newly-elected members on reserved seats for women and minorities are expected to take oath, according to sources.

Infighting, internal division persist in PTI

Meanwhile, the ruling party in KP has decided to establish a three-member committee to address “dissent within its ranks.”

Separately, PTI members including Irfan Saleem, Khurram Zeeshan and Ayesha Bano, who have been denied Senate tickets, have opted not to withdraw their candidacies, as disclosed during a meeting of the party’s covering candidates.

The trio met PTI Secretary-General Salman Akram Raja and voiced frustration over the nomination process.

Controversy over tickets distribution for Senate election

On the other hand, controversy over distribution of Senate election tickets in the PTI deepened, with party organizers threatening protests if their demands are not met.

PTI’s organizational office-bearers publicly demanded that Irfan Saleem be awarded the Senate ticket from Peshawar. At a press conference, they warned that failure to fulfill this demand would result in demonstrations outside the Provincial Assembly, the Chief Minister’s House, and the residences of sitting MPAs.

Labeling the decision to deny Irfan Saleem a ticket as a betrayal of party ideology, the PTI workers said the move had angered long-time party loyalists. “Irfan Saleem will remain in the race — his nomination will not be withdrawn under any circumstances,” they declared.

The office-bearers further stated, “We hope the party leadership will accept our legitimate demands. If not, we will stage a sit-in outside the Chief Minister’s House, enter the Red Zone, and surround the assembly building on the day of the Senate election. No MPA will be allowed to enter the house to cast their vote. We will also protest outside the homes of those who attempt to vote.”

Accusing the leadership of sidelining genuine party workers, they said, “This is an ideological battle that was initiated by PTI founder Imran Khan—and we intend to finish it.”

They strongly criticized the candidate selection process, alleging that tickets were being granted not to dedicated party members but to wealthy individuals—referred to as “ATMs.” “The party and its workers are being betrayed by rewarding these financial backers,” they said.

They reaffirmed that Irfan Saleem would not withdraw from the race and denounced what they described as efforts to strip public representatives of their right to contest. “Those currently seated in power have betrayed the grassroots workers,” they charged. “If Irfan is denied the ticket, we will launch a movement after the Senate elections.”

The group claimed that 13 to 15 MPAs have pledged support for Irfan Saleem and alleged that attempts have been made to have certain candidates elected unopposed. “Irfan Saleem is Imran Khan’s nominee — there is absolutely no question of him stepping down,” they insisted.