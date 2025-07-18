PTI condemns ‘death cell’ detention of Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has raised concerns over the alleged “inhumane” treatment of its leader, Imran Khan, claiming he is being held in a “death cell” under near-total isolation.

In a news conference on Thursday, PTI Central Secretary for Information Sheikh Waqas Akram stated that Khan is being confined to solitary detention for 22 hours daily. He is reportedly denied access to newspapers, television, books, and barred from meeting his legal team and close associates. Akram described these conditions as a form of psychological torture and a severe violation of human rights. He emphasized that Khan’s right to meet six designated individuals, as ordered by the court, is being denied, accusing authorities of contempt of court.

Akram also raised concerns about the treatment of Khan’s family members, alleging that his wife, Bushra Bibi, has been denied family visits, and his sister, Aleema Khan, is also prevented from seeing him.

Calling for judicial intervention, Akram urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan to step in and restore the judiciary’s credibility, which he claimed has been compromised by the executive’s disregard for court orders.

In addition, the PTI spokesperson criticized the recent disqualification of Jamshed Dasti, questioning the use of Article 62(1)(d) of the Constitution to unseat public representatives, which he argued had been misapplied for political purposes.

Akram also raised concerns about the health and treatment of other detained PTI leaders, including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, and Ejaz Chaudhry, who remains imprisoned despite a Supreme Court order for his release.

On economic issues, Akram slammed the federal government for rising fuel prices, which have surged by 82% in the past 15 months. He criticized the government for removing subsidies and increasing petrol prices to Rs. 220 per liter. Additionally, Akram accused the government of being involved in a Rs. 92 billion sugar scandal, claiming that the approval to export sugar led to a domestic supply shortage and skyrocketing prices.

Regarding the May 9 cases, Akram suggested that the prosecution’s position had collapsed following the withdrawal of a key investigating officer.