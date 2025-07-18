Pakistan welcomes UK’s removal of ban on airlines

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday celebrated the UK Air Safety Committee’s decision to lift the ban on its airlines, allowing them to resume commercial flights to the United Kingdom after a five-year hiatus.

Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan called the move a significant achievement, attributing it to Pakistan’s ongoing diplomatic and technical efforts. “This landmark decision is an affirmation of Pakistan’s sustained commitment to meeting and upholding the highest international safety standards,” Khan said. He added that the removal of the ban marked a crucial restoration of connectivity between the two countries.