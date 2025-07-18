NATIONAL

Pakistan welcomes UK’s removal of ban on airlines

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday celebrated the UK Air Safety Committee’s decision to lift the ban on its airlines, allowing them to resume commercial flights to the United Kingdom after a five-year hiatus.

Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan called the move a significant achievement, attributing it to Pakistan’s ongoing diplomatic and technical efforts. “This landmark decision is an affirmation of Pakistan’s sustained commitment to meeting and upholding the highest international safety standards,” Khan said. He added that the removal of the ban marked a crucial restoration of connectivity between the two countries.

Previous article
Iran’s nuclear inflation
Next article
US denies reports of Trump’s planned visit to Pakistan
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Iran says Europeans have no grounds to trigger sanctions snapback

TEHRAN: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told his European counterparts on Friday that they have no grounds for reactivating UN sanctions after they threatened...

Afghan data breach unmasked UK spies, special forces: reports

Punjab declares flood emergency as heavy rains cause devastation

The US sanctions that backfired

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.