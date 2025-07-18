Pakistan faces worsening mental health crisis amid neurological deficit

KARACHI: Pakistan is grappling with a severe mental health crisis, with nearly 25 million people affected by various neurological and psychological disorders out of a population of 240 million. Alarmingly, the country has only around 400 neurologists to serve this large population, highlighting a critical gap in care.

These statistics were shared during a neurological health awareness session organized by the Neurology Awareness and Research Foundation (NARF) in observance of World Brain Day, set for July 22. The session emphasized that mental health issues are particularly widespread among the youth, with 15 percent of young people affected.

NARF President Prof Muhammad Wasay and General Secretary Prof Abdul Malik stated that mental health disorders are on the rise in Pakistan, driven by multiple social and environmental factors. They criticized the lack of infrastructure for mental health services, especially in district hospitals and primary healthcare centers.

“A healthy brain is a symbol of a prosperous society,” said Prof Wasay. “Unfortunately, no meaningful steps have been taken by the government to prioritize brain and mental health.”

The experts pointed out that women and children are particularly vulnerable to mental health disorders due to factors such as nutritional deficiencies, poverty, and social stress. Dr. Wajid Javed, a consultant neurologist at Dow University of Health Sciences, also noted that children’s mental well-being is increasingly affected by excessive screen time on mobile devices and computers.

Globally, 43% of the population suffers from some form of neurological disorder. In Sindh, one in three people is affected by mental illness, including depression. Despite these alarming numbers, experts highlighted the lack of diagnostic facilities at the primary care level and the inaccessibility of effective treatment due to the high cost of medications.

The panel urged the government to ensure the availability of CT scans, MRIs, essential medications, and trained neurologists in all district hospitals. They also raised concerns about the rising number of stroke cases, which have doubled in the past decade. Each year, around 450,000 people suffer strokes, primarily due to uncontrolled blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes.