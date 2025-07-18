Libyan Commander-in-Chief calls on PM to discuss bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Saddam Khalifa Abu Qasim Haftar, along with his delegation, met with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister House on Friday.

During the meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interest, including potential cooperation between Pakistan and Libya in various fields.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif, Federal Minister for Defence Production Raza Hayat Hiraj, Advisor to the Prime Minister Dr. Tauqir Shah, Special Assistant to the PM Tariq Fatemi, and other senior government officials.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif warmly welcomed General Haftar and his delegation, acknowledging the importance of strengthening ties between the two nations.

General Haftar expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for the warm reception and hospitality extended during his visit.