Indian police criticized for viral meme involving Pakistani flag

The Punjab Police in India is facing widespread condemnation after its official X (formerly Twitter) account posted an AI-generated meme referencing the George Floyd incident to threaten those displaying a Pakistani flag. The image quickly went viral before being deleted.

The controversial meme recreated the infamous scene of George Floyd’s killing by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020, replacing the officer’s face with the Indian flag. The figure on the ground, resembling Floyd, was faceless and positioned next to a Pakistani flag. The accompanying message read, “If you are caught with this flag, be prepared to suffer the consequences.”

The post sparked immediate outrage. Social media users across India and beyond expressed shock and disgust, criticizing the Punjab Police for using a painful moment in American history as a means of intimidation. Many condemned the post as “stupid” and “irresponsible,” especially from an official government account.

Accusations of racism and insensitivity followed, with critics pointing out how the meme trivialized George Floyd’s murder and the global racial justice movement. Despite the backlash, the Punjab Police deleted the post within minutes, but not before screenshots had spread widely.

As of now, the Punjab Police has yet to issue a formal apology or statement addressing the controversy.