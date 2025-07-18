Humaira Asghar’s death officially ruled natural

KARACHI: The death of model and actress Humaira Asghar has been officially ruled as natural following forensic investigations. Police and forensic reports have found no evidence of poisoning, narcotics, or foul play.

A chemical analysis of the actress’s body, conducted by the University of Karachi’s forensic lab, revealed no traces of sedatives, narcotics, or toxic substances. This led investigators to conclude that her death was likely due to natural causes. Samples from her hair, liver, lungs, and other organs were tested, with all results returning negative for harmful substances.

Police officials have confirmed that a detailed report, including these lab findings, will be included in the ongoing investigation. Initially, there had been suspicions regarding her death, prompting a full forensic review. However, no signs of forced entry or any third-party involvement were found at the scene.

Humaira’s body was discovered in her apartment in Karachi’s Defence area. Nine samples from her body were examined during the investigation, with no harmful substances detected in any of them. Additionally, a DNA test confirmed the identity of the deceased as Humaira Asghar, matching her brother Naveed’s DNA.

Authorities also reviewed her travel history, showing that she last visited Dubai in May 2023, returning to Karachi five days later. With the forensic and DNA results now confirmed, the investigation has officially concluded, and her death has been declared natural.

Meanwhile, Humaira’s parents have addressed rumors about their involvement. In interviews, they denied reports suggesting they had disowned their daughter. Humaira’s father, Dr. Asghar, refuted claims that they refused to claim her body, clarifying that they had waited for legal formalities to be completed before receiving her remains. He also rejected any suggestion that she was financially struggling at the time of her death.