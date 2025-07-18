Gunmen attack Balochistan Constabulary vehicle, DSP and constable killed

MASTUNG: A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and a constable of the Balochistan Constabulary were martyred on Friday when unidentified gunmen opened fire on their vehicle on National Highway in the Mastung district, according to provincial government spokesperson Shahid Rind.

The attack also left two other constables injured.

The attack took place when a police convoy, traveling from Kalat to Quetta, was targeted by terrorists. The martyrs were identified as Acting DSP Inspector Abdul Razzaq and Constable Raza Muhammad Jam. Constables Taj Muhammad and Khursheed Ahmed were injured in the assault. The bodies of the martyred officers and the injured personnel were evacuated by helicopter to Quetta.

Rind described the attack as a “manifestation of the despair of the enemies of peace,” stressing that the morale of both the people of Balochistan and the security forces would not be shaken by such terrorist incidents.

He also confirmed that a formal investigation had been launched, with efforts underway to apprehend those responsible for the attack.

This attack comes amid a recent rise in assaults against security forces in Balochistan. In April, three policemen were martyred and at least 16 others were injured in a blast that targeted a vehicle of the Balochistan Constabulary on Mastung’s Dasht Road.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the attack, offering condolences and reiterating his government’s stance against terrorist organizations operating in the region, which the government refers to as “Fitna-Al-Hindustan.”

Earlier in the day, a similar attack took place in Balochistan’s Kalat district, where one constable was martyred and three others were injured.

Additionally, a grenade attack was reported on July 9 at a police checkpoint in the Sibi-Harnai railway crossing area, although no injuries were sustained in that incident.

The spate of attacks in Balochistan, including a recent bombing that killed two Frontier Corps personnel and injured four others in Kalat’s Mongochar area, has raised concerns about the safety of security forces in the region.

In response, a search operation has been launched, and security forces have been dispatched to the sites of the attacks to capture the perpetrators.