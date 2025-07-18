Durrani discusses Pakistan-Russia trade and investment with newly appointed Russian trade head

ISLAMABAD: Senior politician and former federal minister Mohammad Ali Durrani met with Denis Nevzorov, the newly appointed head of the Russian Federation’s Trade Department in Pakistan, to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, Durrani conveyed Pakistan’s best wishes to Russian President Vladimir Putin and congratulated Nevzorov on his new assignment in Islamabad.

Both leaders emphasized the importance of increasing people-to-people contacts between the two nations, with Durrani expressing interest in potential Russian investment in Pakistan Steel Mills. The discussions also focused on strengthening trade ties, particularly in agriculture and economic development.

Durrani underscored the strategic significance of improving Pakistan-Russia relations, emphasizing that such cooperation would foster peace, stability, and economic growth both regionally and globally. He highlighted the potential for Pakistan to benefit from Russia’s technological expertise and innovations in the agricultural sector.

Nevzorov expressed his appreciation for Durrani’s vision and reiterated Russia’s commitment to expanding trade relations with Pakistan.

Nevzorov officially assumed his role as the head of the Russian Trade Department in Pakistan on July 11, following his appointment by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.