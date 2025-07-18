Dar to lead Pakistan’s representation at UN, address crucial diplomatic events in US

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, is set to visit the United States from July 21 to July 24, 2025, to participate in high-level events under the auspices of the United Nations, with a special focus on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) session, where he will address critical issues concerning global peace, security, and the role of multilateralism in conflict resolution.

According to diplomatic sources, Dar’s visit will kick off with a significant appearance at a high-level political forum in New York on July 21, organized by the United Nations.

This forum, running until 24, is focused on reviewing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Dar’s address will address Pakistan’s role in global development and progress on these goals.

In a major diplomatic development, Dar will be the first person to address the UNSC session under Pakistan’s presidency, marking an important milestone in Pakistan’s leadership of the council. Pakistan, as the current president of the UNSC, will host two major signature events during this time.

The first will focus on the role of multilateralism in promoting global peace and security, and the second will highlight the contributions of the United Nations and regional organizations, particularly the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), in global peacekeeping efforts.

Ishaq Dar is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with several top UN officials. He is slated to meet with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, where discussions are expected to focus on key regional and international issues, including Pakistan’s role in global security and ongoing peace-building efforts.

Additionally, Dar is likely to meet with the President of the United Nations General Assembly, Dennis Francis, as well as with foreign ministers and permanent representatives of various countries attending the UNSC sessions.

The visit, initially scheduled from July 20 to 25, has been extended to accommodate these critical engagements and ensure Dar’s participation in all key events. On July 24, Dar will chair the second signature event, focusing on the role of regional organizations, with particular emphasis on the OIC’s role in fostering peace and development in the Muslim world.

In addition to his participation at the UNSC and the UN, Dar will attend a rescheduled high-level conference on Palestine in New York, which was initially planned for June 17–20 but was postponed due to regional instability following military actions involving Israel and Iran.

The conference, co-organized by Saudi Arabia and France, will focus on post-war reconstruction efforts in Gaza. Dar’s address at the event is expected to be crucial, especially in light of the ongoing discussions regarding the formal recognition of Palestine as a state by European powers, including France.

While the official recognition remains under negotiation, Dar’s presence at the conference will highlight Pakistan’s strong stance on Palestinian rights and its diplomatic support for efforts to rebuild Gaza.

A significant aspect of this visit will also be Dar’s meetings in Washington, DC, where he is expected to engage with high-level US officials. The discussions will likely cover various strategic matters, including Pakistan’s cooperation with the United States on critical mineral resources and regional security. The strengthening of Pakistan-US relations has been a key priority for the current government, and this visit provides an opportunity to further those diplomatic efforts.

Dar’s visit comes at a time when Pakistan’s global diplomatic presence has been on the rise, particularly following the ongoing tensions between Pakistan and India, as well as the evolving global security dynamics such as the Russia-Ukraine war. The ongoing geopolitical challenges are expected to be prominent in the discussions during his meetings at the UN and with US officials.

Dar’s visit to the United States represents a crucial moment for Pakistan’s foreign policy, focusing on global peace, multilateralism, and the strategic partnership with key international stakeholders.

His participation at high-level UN events, coupled with bilateral talks in Washington, will underscore Pakistan’s commitment to regional stability and its increasing role in international diplomacy.