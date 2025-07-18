COAS Munir, Libyan armed forces’ chief agree on defence industrial collaboration: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir and Libyan Armed Forces’ Commander in Chief Lt Gen Saddam Khalifa Haftar agreed on their countries’ collaboration in the defence industry, the military’s media affairs wing said on Friday.

Lt Gen Haftar called on COAS Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi today, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

“Both leaders agreed to undertake defence industrial collaboration and exchange of technical expertise to address contemporary security challenges,” the ISPR stated.

It noted that the meeting “encompassed discussion on matters of mutual interest, evolving regional dynamics, security challenges and matters pertaining to defence cooperation”.

Upon his arrival at GHQ, the Libyan armed forces’ chief laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-i-Shuhada (martyrs’ monument) to pay homage to the martyrs of the Pakistan Army.

“He was offered a warm welcome, followed by guard of honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army,” the statement said.