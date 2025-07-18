CM Maryam seeks quick drainage of rainwater, details of damage to infrastructure, crops

Punjab CM visits PDMA headquarters, directs line departments to get prepared in advance for next rain spell

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Friday directed that the process of rainwater drainage should be completed without any delay and the warning system should be further improved to inform the public about flood threats well in time, seeking details of the damages caused by the heavy rains across Punjab.

“Details of the damages caused to the infrastructure, rice and other crops must be compiled immediately; besides, the administration and relevant institutions should start making preparations in advance for the next spell of monsoon rains,” Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz said while chairing a briefing during her visit to PDMA headquarters on Friday.

The Punjab CM directed that private societies in every city should be bound to ensure in time drainage of rainwater, asking for a strict implementation of the ban on bathing in streams, canals and rivers. “Announcements should be made through loudspeakers from mosques to inform the public about the ban on bathing in rivers, canals and streams and to inform the general public about the dangers of possible floods,” the Punjab CM emphasized.

“وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب مریم نواز شریف کی پی ڈی ایم اے کے ہیڈ کوارٹر آمد” 🔹پنجاب میں بارشوں اور سیلاب کی صورتحال پر مسلسل تین گھنٹے بریفنگ 🔹وزیراعلیٰ مریم نواز شریف کو مون سون کے لئے پیشگی اقدامات سے آگاہ کیا گیا 🔹وزیراعلیٰ مریم نواز شریف نے پی ڈی ایم اے کے مرکزی کنٹرول روم کا… pic.twitter.com/wlireFEIkt — PMLN (@pmln_org) July 18, 2025

She underscored, “During rains, the deputy commissioners should themselves remain present in the field until the drainage process is completed, along with carrying out cleanliness and removal of encroachments, which should be ensured for the smooth flow of floodwater in the streams.”

She sought a report from the C&W Department regarding the damage being caused to road infrastructure. She, while speaking on the occasion, said that due to timely preparation, it was possible to avoid damage to the possible extent during the stormy and historic rains. She said, “Where water used to stand for several days, now the water has been drained in a few hours. In the past, thousands of people were affected due to flooding in Nala Lai, but now some areas are affected for a brief period of time.” She added, “I got emotional after seeing the process of rescuing a newborn baby and handing it over to its parents during the relief activities.”

She maintained, “Timely desalting of rivers and canals made it possible to prevent colossal damage. The public, especially children, should stay away from rivers and canals during heavy downpours.” She outlined, “Timely measures should be ensured in high-risk areas. Parents should prevent their children from bathing in canals and ponds during monsoon rains.”

She affirmed, “The government institutions performed a good job regarding the provision of rescue and relief operations; no deaths were caused due to negligence of any institution. The officers and their team themselves remained in the field and risked their lives to protect precious human lives and property of the people.”

She highlighted, “Wherever needed, PDMA will provide life jackets, boats, and other equipment across the province.” She expressed her profound grief over the loss of precious human lives due to the collapse of roofs and walls and for other reasons.