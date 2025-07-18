China urges U.S. to remove more trade restrictions following Nvidia chip nod

BEIJING: China believes that the United States should abandon zero-sum thinking and continue to remove a series of unreasonable economic and trade restriction measures against China, the Ministry of Commerce said on Friday.

China has noticed that the United States has recently taken the initiative to announce the approval of sales of Nvidia H20 chips to China, said a spokesperson for the ministry in response to a media inquiry.

Following the economic and trade talks in London, the two sides have maintained close communication, confirming the details of the framework established in London and advancing its implementation, said the spokesperson.

China has approved qualified export applications for controlled items in accordance with the law, and the United States accordingly lifted relevant restrictions on China in early July, as discussed in the talks, according to the spokesperson.

Win-win cooperation is the right path for China and the United States, while suppression and containment lead nowhere, the spokesperson said.

In May of this year, the United States issued export control guidelines targeting Huawei’s Ascend chips, imposing stricter controls on Chinese chip products based on unwarranted allegations, thereby interfering with fair market competition through administrative power and severely undermining the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, according to the spokesperson. “China has solemnly stated its position and firmly opposes this.”

China expects the United States to work with China in the same direction, engage in equal consultations and correct its erroneous practices to foster a favorable environment for mutually beneficial cooperation between enterprises of both countries and jointly safeguard the stability of global semiconductor production and supply chains, the spokesperson said.

Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao met with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on Thursday, noting that China’s policy on attracting foreign investment will remain unchanged, and its door will only open wider.

Wang said China has a huge market scale, diverse application scenarios, and dynamic innovation and creativity, expressing the hope that multinational companies, including Nvidia, will provide high-quality and reliable products and services to Chinese customers.

Huang noted that the Chinese market is very attractive, and Nvidia is willing to deepen cooperation with Chinese partners in the field of artificial intelligence.