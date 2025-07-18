China slams U.S. Senate Democrats report for hyping up ‘China threat’

BEIJING: China on Friday firmly opposed a U.S. report amplifying the so-called “China threat” and urged relevant U.S. politicians to cease smearing and suppressing China.

Lin Jian, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, made the remarks during a regular press briefing, responding to a query about the report in which Democratic members of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee called for congressional action toward restoring the country’s global reputation and influence to prevent the U.S. from being overtaken by China as the world’s leading power.

Lin said the report, filled with Cold War thinking, peddles major country confrontation and the false narrative of “China threat,” with the real aim of going after and suppressing China. China firmly opposes it.

He stressed that China follows an independent foreign policy of peace and always acts as a positive and stable force for good, and has no intention to and will not engage in a contest with any country for influence.

Noting that China follows the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation in viewing and handling its relations with the U.S., Lin urged relevant U.S. personnel to foster a right perception of China, view China and China-U.S. relations in an objective and rational way, stop attacking, smearing, containing and going after China, and contribute to a steady, sound and sustainable bilateral relationship.